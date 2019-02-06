Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gocycle Expands Electric Bike Line-Up With Introduction of New Fast-Folding Gocycle GX Electric Bike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 12:02am EST
  • Gocycle GX is capable of being folded and stowed in less than 10 seconds
  • GX folds into a compact package that can be wheeled along and easily stored, making it the perfect companion for daily commuting
  • Gocycle GX is the latest model to join the Gocycle product family capitalising on 10 years of electrified engineering expertise to create the perfect urban electric bike
  • GX available to pre-order now, priced from £2,899; €3,199; $3,299 MSRP, shipping in April 

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gocycle, the pioneering electric bike brand creating the world’s best urban electric bikes, today announced the expansion of its line-up with the introduction of the new Gocycle GX model. The fast-folding GX is the latest model to join the Gocycle product family, capitalizing on 10 years of electrified engineering expertise. The GX is the third member of the Gocycle family, joining the all-rounder Gocycle GS and range-topping iconic G3 model and is available for pre-order today.

Gocycle GX
New Fast-Folding Gocycle GX Electric Bike


The GX’s fast-folding front frame was developed specifically for the GX using hydroformed aluminium technology mated to Gocycle’s proven and patented magnesium Cleandrive system and PitstopWheels®. Consumers will appreciate the intuitively designed folding system that allows for a fast-fold and ease of manoeuvring by rolling on its wheels once stowed. It’s the first Gocycle model to sport the new Gocycle All Weather Tires, which provide all the dynamic capabilities of the current performance tire plus enhanced grip and puncture resistance.

The new fast-folding GX is available in one of three bespoke Gocycle color options: Electric Blue, Matt Black, or White with a Black Cleandrive. It features torque sensing, direct mechanical shifting and an integrated LED battery fuel gauge housed within Gocycle’s unique oversized handlebar design, allowing users to monitor battery charge level while on the move. The battery is fully-integrated in the Gocycle GX frame for ease of travel and can be quickly removed for charging or maintenance.

“Our new GX model complements our current range, remaining true to our Gocycle DNA of stylish, lightweight, no compromises design – and fun – in a brilliant package designed to enhance the lives of urban commuters,” said Richard Thorpe, designer for Gocycle. “The GX’s fast-folding, compact structure combined with the fact you can wheel it along once stowed gives it unrivalled versatility and usability. It really is the perfect companion for daily commuting and for helping people to live a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle in our cities.”

The newest model in the Gocycle range is compatible with all of Gocycle’s key own designed accessories for the commuter, except rear luggage rack, such as mudguards, lights and front pannier. It is also compatible with the GocycleConnect App, which provides infinite customised driving modes as well as interesting health statistics such as calories burned, maximum and average pedal power.

Pricing and Availability

The Gocycle GX is available to pre-order from www.gocycle.com and through select resellers throughout the US, Canada, UK, and EU. The GX is available in three bespoke Gocycle color options: Electric Blue, Matt Black, or White with a Black Cleandrive. Pricing for the full line-up is as follows:

Gocycle GX MSRP: £2,899; €3,199; $3,299
Gocycle GS MSRP: £2,499; €2,799; $2,799.
Gocycle G3 MSRP: £3,499; €3,999; $4,499.

#WelcomeToTheFold

For more information on the GX please visit www.gocycle.com or contact:

Conrad Allum
International PR Manager
T: +44 7701 366 096
E: conrad@gocycle.com

Susan Donahue
Skyya PR for Gocycle
T: +1 646-454-9378
E: susan.donahue@skyya.com 

About Gocycle

Gocycle’s mission is simple: to create the world’s best urban electric bikes. A task which began in 2002 when former McLaren Cars Limited design engineer Richard Thorpe established his own business, Karbon Kinetics, to embark upon creating his two-wheeled electric dream. Sixteen years on and that dream is a reality with Gocycle renowned the world over for its innovative products, no compromises approach, stylish designs and pioneering spirit.

In 2009, after an extensive development process, the business launched the ground-breaking lightweight Gocycle G1 to international acclaim. The G1 capitalised on Richard’s expertise from a 25-year career working in the motorsports and light electric vehicle industry, becoming the first injection-moulded magnesium alloy bicycle in history. It set the foundations which have enabled Gocycle to continually push boundaries with each of its three new models.

The Gocycle G2 entered the market in 2012 becoming the first production electric bike to have Bluetooth connectivity. It was followed by the range-topping Gocycle G3 in 2016, which debuted an automotive inspired Daytime Running Light (DRL) – yet another industry first – and the Gocycle GS in 2017.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3352b160-b2c6-43f7-92fe-f35f0cab32c8


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aGLENCORE : says heavy rain disrupts production at two Australian coal mines
RE
12:29aTOYOTA MOTOR : third-quarter operating profit edges up as Asia sales rise
RE
12:20aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Do Financial Relationships Between Physicians and Drug Companies Influence Prescribing Practices?
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Examines Race-Based Differences in Social Support Needs among Breast Cancer Patients
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Certain Characteristics Linked with Different Trajectories of Depression Before and After Giving Birth
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Fractures Have Long-Term Impacts on Quality of Life in Older People
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Do Differences in Gait Predict the Risk of Developing Depression in Later Life?
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Greater Efforts Needed to Address Cancer Therapies' Effects on Bone Health
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Estimates Misuse of Prescribed Opioids in the United States
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : ABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
4SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : books quarterly profit jump, points to 5G-driven growth
5SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2018 results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.