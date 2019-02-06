Gocycle Expands Electric Bike Line-Up With Introduction of New Fast-Folding Gocycle GX Electric Bike

Gocycle GX is capable of being folded and stowed in less than 10 seconds

GX folds into a compact package that can be wheeled along and easily stored, making it the perfect companion for daily commuting

Gocycle GX is the latest model to join the Gocycle product family capitalising on 10 years of electrified engineering expertise to create the perfect urban electric bike

GX available to pre-order now, priced from £2,899; €3,199; $3,299 MSRP, shipping in April

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gocycle, the pioneering electric bike brand creating the world’s best urban electric bikes, today announced the expansion of its line-up with the introduction of the new Gocycle GX model. The fast-folding GX is the latest model to join the Gocycle product family, capitalizing on 10 years of electrified engineering expertise. The GX is the third member of the Gocycle family, joining the all-rounder Gocycle GS and range-topping iconic G3 model and is available for pre-order today.

The GX’s fast-folding front frame was developed specifically for the GX using hydroformed aluminium technology mated to Gocycle’s proven and patented magnesium Cleandrive system and PitstopWheels®. Consumers will appreciate the intuitively designed folding system that allows for a fast-fold and ease of manoeuvring by rolling on its wheels once stowed. It’s the first Gocycle model to sport the new Gocycle All Weather Tires, which provide all the dynamic capabilities of the current performance tire plus enhanced grip and puncture resistance.

The new fast-folding GX is available in one of three bespoke Gocycle color options: Electric Blue, Matt Black, or White with a Black Cleandrive. It features torque sensing, direct mechanical shifting and an integrated LED battery fuel gauge housed within Gocycle’s unique oversized handlebar design, allowing users to monitor battery charge level while on the move. The battery is fully-integrated in the Gocycle GX frame for ease of travel and can be quickly removed for charging or maintenance.

“Our new GX model complements our current range, remaining true to our Gocycle DNA of stylish, lightweight, no compromises design – and fun – in a brilliant package designed to enhance the lives of urban commuters,” said Richard Thorpe, designer for Gocycle. “The GX’s fast-folding, compact structure combined with the fact you can wheel it along once stowed gives it unrivalled versatility and usability. It really is the perfect companion for daily commuting and for helping people to live a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle in our cities.”

The newest model in the Gocycle range is compatible with all of Gocycle’s key own designed accessories for the commuter, except rear luggage rack, such as mudguards, lights and front pannier. It is also compatible with the GocycleConnect App, which provides infinite customised driving modes as well as interesting health statistics such as calories burned, maximum and average pedal power.

Pricing and Availability

The Gocycle GX is available to pre-order from www.gocycle.com and through select resellers throughout the US, Canada, UK, and EU. The GX is available in three bespoke Gocycle color options: Electric Blue, Matt Black, or White with a Black Cleandrive. Pricing for the full line-up is as follows:

Gocycle GX MSRP: £2,899; €3,199; $3,299

Gocycle GS MSRP: £2,499; €2,799; $2,799.

Gocycle G3 MSRP: £3,499; €3,999; $4,499.

About Gocycle

Gocycle’s mission is simple: to create the world’s best urban electric bikes. A task which began in 2002 when former McLaren Cars Limited design engineer Richard Thorpe established his own business, Karbon Kinetics, to embark upon creating his two-wheeled electric dream. Sixteen years on and that dream is a reality with Gocycle renowned the world over for its innovative products, no compromises approach, stylish designs and pioneering spirit.

In 2009, after an extensive development process, the business launched the ground-breaking lightweight Gocycle G1 to international acclaim. The G1 capitalised on Richard’s expertise from a 25-year career working in the motorsports and light electric vehicle industry, becoming the first injection-moulded magnesium alloy bicycle in history. It set the foundations which have enabled Gocycle to continually push boundaries with each of its three new models.

The Gocycle G2 entered the market in 2012 becoming the first production electric bike to have Bluetooth connectivity. It was followed by the range-topping Gocycle G3 in 2016, which debuted an automotive inspired Daytime Running Light (DRL) – yet another industry first – and the Gocycle GS in 2017.

