Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gofire Names Joe Hodas Chief Executive Officer; Peter Calfee To Retain Chairman of the Board Role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 01:55pm EST

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gofire™, Inc. has named Joe Hodas Chief Executive Officer, taking the role over from the company’s co-founder Peter Calfee, who will maintain his leadership position as Founder and Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. The changes take effect immediately.

Hodas, who joined Gofire as President and Chief Operating Officer in April after serving in an executive advisory role for several years, will take over day-to-day management of the company allowing Calfee to focus on the key functions of raising capital, developing and nurturing partnerships and maintaining the overall vision of Gofire as Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors. The leadership shift comes as Gofire enters a new phase of its growth following the official launch of the Gofire Inhaler.

“I’m grateful to have such a capable, seasoned executive ready to transition into this role at such a critical time of our evolution,” said Calfee. “Joe Hodas knows Gofire inside and out and has been a part of our company’s DNA for many years. I know the entire team looks forward to working with him as we move toward positive revenue growth, increased sales and new innovations.”

To complete the C-level expertise, Gofire Architect and Co-founder John Woodbine is being named Chief Innovation Officer and Julian Kahn will join the company as Chief Operating Officer. Woodbine co-founded Gofire with Calfee in 2014 and has served as the primary visionary for the development of the Gofire Health Suite. With a background in operations, finance and medical devices, Kahn brings to Gofire a strong focus on structure and financial accountability.

In addition to these leadership changes, Gofire is creating a more formalized Board of Directors that will add new board members with impressive experience and key skill sets. Calfee will continue to serve in the role of Chairman. Newly elected board members include:

  • Alain Bankier – Bankier is an active early-stage investor and entrepreneur who has been instrumental in helping companies achieve business milestones and exits/liquidity events. He is cofounder of the New York Angels, one of the leading early-stage investment groups in the United States, and is also a member of ArcView.
  • Jim Cassidy – Cassidy is the owner and director of Preposterous Holdings, a Private Equity & Venture Capital holding company. Over the past 29 years he has invested in 35 companies.
  • George Glackin -- Glackin spent 35 years leading new product and new business initiatives at Procter & Gamble and is now the Chair of the Board of the Hatch AVL Foundation, a new venture incubator in Asheville, North Carolina. At P&G, Glackin led innovation efforts in all sectors, including on major brands such as Pampers, Tide, Iams and Pantene.
  • Bruce Heimann – Heimann is a well-rounded businessman with more than 35 years of experience. An angel investor for 30 years and Chairman of the Board at ebbu, Inc., Heimann is currently focused on the alternative plant medicine industry.

In the past 12 months, Gofire has achieved significant milestones on its road to creating a connected drug delivery platform for plant-based medicines, including launching the Gofire App, securing a U.S. Patent for the Gofire Inhaler, conducting a Beta Testing program for the Gofire Health Suite, collaborating with Colorado State University researchers in clinical trials for plant-based medicine and launching the Gofire Inhaler, which is now shipping to customers nationwide.

“I’ve been so impressed with the Gofire team since its earliest days and am gratified to be charged with leading the company in this next phase of its growth,” Hodas said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and look forward to exciting innovations moving forward.”

About Gofire
Gofire is a healthcare technology and data company developing systems for connected medicine to drive patient feedback for better health. Connected in the cloud, the Gofire Health Suite integrates hardware and software solutions to provide precise dosing tools for all modalities of medication; all while collecting data around use and efficacy to inform better decision making by patients, care professionals, researchers and drug manufacturers. Gofire’s technology enables patients and care professionals to obtain consistent results, removing the fear of overmedicating or missing a dose, while having the support of Gofire’s data analytics to identify medications and dosing regimens that work well for specific ailments or conditions. For more information, visit Gofire’s website, and follow Gofire on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact: 
Jim Dissett
jim@gofire.co
(303) 532-7392

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/828e793a-eeb5-42aa-832e-778ed5f5b5d1

Primary Logo

Joe Hodas

Joe Hodas was named Chief Executive Officer of Gofire, Inc.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pRIGHT ON BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:22pWOD RETAIL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:22pBooze & Bacon (and Other One-of-a-Kind Events) in Casper, Wyoming
GL
02:21pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Trump administration mulls new EU trade probe as auto tariff window closes - Politico
RE
02:21pFOOT LOCKER : Announces Eighth Annual Week Of Greatness With 'No Matter What' Digital Campaign
AQ
02:18pAIR FRANCE KLM : U.S. grants final approval for expanded Delta, Air France, Virgin, KLM JV
RE
02:18pMTCH MYGN TWTR CGC : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
02:17pHOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Troopers, Marshals, Officers Capture Suspect in Atlanta Homicide
PU
02:17pHOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Investor Update (opens in new window)
PU
02:17pBeer institute releases october 2019 domestic tax paid estimate
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
3Oil rises on hopes of OPEC cut extension, U.S.-China trade deal
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group