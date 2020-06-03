Gojji : Announces Partnership with PerformRx to Provide Chronic Disease Management Products and Services

Gojji, a data-driven chronic care management company, has partnered with PerformRx, a URAC and NCQA-accredited full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), to provide state- of-the-art chronic disease management products and best in class clinical services for their clients. This partnership will allow Gojji to provide turnkey services through its integration with PerformRx’s innovative product and service offerings.

Gojji shares the same vision and mission as PerformRx in using innovation to improve member outcomes and lower overall medical costs. Gojji’s comprehensive services provide continuous monitoring and intervention, which help bridge the gaps created by the enormous financial burden of chronic diseases where inappropriate medication use is very common. Their remote monitoring capability adds to the strength in delivering chronic disease management and medication optimization, and this has proven valuable, especially in times like today’s COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to join forces with PerformRx and offer our clinical services to their clients,” said Chris Chan, PharmD, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Gojji. “Our clinical services have proven to save cost for our clients while improving outcomes for our patients. We are able to do this by combining technology and the expertise of our pharmacists and dietitians in a cost-effective manner. Our ultimate goal is to provide exceptional clinical service values to our health plan partners and our optional value-based payment model shows how confident we are in our product.”

About PerformRx

PerformRx LLC is a URAC and NCQA-accredited, next-generation pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) located in Philadelphia and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies. The company maintains a clinical culture, providing cost-effective therapies and extensive evidence-based programs at an optimal cost to its clients since 1999. PerformRx’s best-in-class pharmacy benefit management services include formulary development, drug therapy management, and rebate management. The company’s business segments include Medicaid, Medicare, commercial, and employer group plans. For more information, visit www.performrx.com.

About Gojji

Gojji provides comprehensive chronic disease management services through connected devices and a collaborative team of clinical pharmacists, registered dietitians, certified diabetes educators, and patient care specialists. Gojji’s Smartcare platform collects and analyzes patients’ data, allowing Gojji’s clinicians to deliver real-time interventions, best-in-class clinical services such as lifestyle and behavioral consultation, and medication optimization. For more information, visit www.gojji.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005269/en/