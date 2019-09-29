Goke 2311-Series Drives: Toshiba Memory XL-FLASH based NVMe SSDs

As the industry’s leading provider of SSD controllers and storage solutions, Goke Microelectronics was invited to the 2019 Flash Memory Summit to demonstrate an ultra-low latency NVMe SSD based on Toshiba Memory’s XL-FLASH memory.

One year ago, Toshiba Memory announced XL-FLASH at the 2018 Flash Memory Summit, promising to use ultra-low latency 3D SLC flash to reduce read latency to 5μs, which is equivalent to 1/10th of read latency of 3D TLC NAND.

Goke 2311-series drives are based on the 2311 SSD controller and are paired with Toshiba Memory’s XL-FLASH memory. The prototype of 2311-series drives have implemented an overall 4K random read latency under 20μs and the final drives will offer a 4K random read latency in less than 15μs. Goke 2311-series drives support up to 4TB capacity with a maximum write bandwidth of 1GB/s and read bandwidth of 3GB/s through a PCIe Gen3x4 interface. They will also support SM2/3/4 and SHA-256/AES-256 with built-in security engines.

"Toshiba Memory is very pleased to see the successful integration of Toshiba Memory’s XL-FLASH product with Goke’s products. The low-latency characteristic has been demonstrated on Goke’s flagship NVMe-SSD controller,” said Hiroo Ota, Technology Executive, Memory Application Engineering, Toshiba Memory Corporation.

Goke 2311 drives will be expected to be in production in 2020.

About Goke Microelectronics

GOKE is committed to developing mass-volume integrated circuit solutions for smart set-top boxes, intelligent surveillance, IOT devices, and storage systems. We have introduced a series of products with in-house IP. These include ASICs and SOCs that incorporate the NDS advanced security decoder, the H.265 high-definition codec, high-performance acoustic processor, Wi-Fi, enterprise solid-state drive controller, and high-definition surveillance monitoring. These products are intended for domestic consumption as well as export purposes.

For more information, please visit https://www.gokeuslab.com/index.html

