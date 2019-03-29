Log in
Golar LNG Partners LP - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

03/29/2019 | 11:59am EDT

Golar LNG Partners LP announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.golarlngpartners.com) and unitholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

March 29, 2019
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan

 
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Golar LNG Partners L.P. via Globenewswire
