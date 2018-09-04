Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gold Coast Community Management Officially Becomes RealManage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Orange, California, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today the official rebranding of Gold Coast Community Management to RealManage. Gold Coast became part of the RealManage family of brands in January of 2018 expanding RealManage’s footprint into the Southern California market. Office locations include Orange and Palm Desert.

"Merging Gold Coast Community Management into the RealManage family has been a wonderful addition for our company. We are truly honored and humbled to continue to serve the clients in Southern California while expanding our operations under the leadership of some of the best industry veterans," states Chris Ayoub, President

Gold Coast Community Management has been managing homeowner associations since 1978 and has prided itself on providing a high level of customer service. This merger will continue that tradition but will enhance the level of service as a whole that is provided to their client communities.  Association clients will now receive technology that gives them complete access and visibility into the performance of their community along with enhanced communication between all parties. Gold Coast will still retain that small management-company feel, but will have vast resources powering them.

Gloria Todisco, RealManage Senior Vice President over Southern California, states, “I am thrilled to be part of this exciting venture and what the future holds for Southern California communities now that RealManage is available to provide our industry-leading management services in the local area.”

About RealManage 
The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations. The brand and vision was initially conceived in 2002 and launched in 2004 with our initial acquisition of a highly successful property management company in Austin, Texas. Since then we have grown rapidly through other acquisitions and branch openings across the country to rank as one of the top eight community management companies in the nation.We have maintained a sharp focus on creating a unique advantage with significant investments in world-class, proprietary software and best-practices service platform that has enabled the company to grow rapidly since its founding into one of the top management companies in the U.S.

Connect With Us

Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter

0_int_CCPoweredbyLogo_New.jpg 


Amanda Causey
RealManage
866-403-1588
info@realmanage.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aCUSTOMER SERVICE CALL CALAMITY ... STILL ON HOLD SEXTON : Nine layers of billing inferno and ... still on hold
AQ
04:35aHAYAT COMMUNICATIONS KSCC : Lebanese newspapers' headlines for September 4, 2018
AQ
04:34aDEUTSCHE BANK : sticks to profit goal amid expectations of exiting Eurostoxx 50
RE
04:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho Muddles United’s Thinking but Ed Woodward Shares Blame
AQ
04:33aARAB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT PSC : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Tuesday, September 04, 2018
AQ
04:32aKERING : Appoints Jinqing Cai President of Kering Greater China
DJ
04:31aADVANTEST : Annual VOICE Developer Conference Breaks Records
AQ
04:31aNORWEGIAN ENERGY : Bondholder approval for extension of NOR10
AQ
04:31aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Sell 50% POCO Stake to Andreas Seifert for EUR270.7 Million
DJ
04:31aJUNIPER RESEARCH : Mobility-as-a-Service to Replace 2.3 Billion Private Car Journeys Annually by 2023
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : settles money launder case with Dutch prosecutors for $900 million
2REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand "robust" despite Brexit, profit jumps
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : passenger numbers up 9 percent in strike-hit August
4TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : China Firm Aims Big in IPO -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.