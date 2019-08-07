Gold Finance : Announcements and Notices-UPDATE ON WINDING-UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1462)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON WINDING-UP PETITION

This announcement is made by Gold-Finance Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Update on Winding-up Petition

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 25 June 2019 in relation to, among others, the petition for winding-up and appointment of provisional liquidators of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, hearing was scheduled for the Winding-up Petition against the Company on 31 July 2019. The Company wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that at the hearing held on 31 July 2019 at the High Court of Hong Kong, an order is made by the High Court of Hong Kong to adjourn the hearing for the Winding-up Petition against the Company to 5 August 2019.

The Company wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that at the hearings held on 5 August 2019 at the High Court of Hong Kong, orders are made by the High Court of Hong Kong to:

extend the appointment of Mr Lai Kar Yan (Derek) and Mr Ho Kwok Leung Glen both of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and Mr Yip Wa Ming (Ben) of Deloitte & Touche Financial Advisory Services Limited as joint and several provisional liquidators of the Company to 4 November 2019. further adjourn the hearing for the Winding-up Petition against the Company to 4 November 2019.

The Company will keep the public informed of the progress of the matter by making further announcements as appropriate.

- 1 -