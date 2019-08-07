Gold Finance : Announcements and Notices-UPDATE ON WINDING-UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1462)
INSIDE INFORMATION
UPDATE ON WINDING-UP PETITION
This announcement is made by Gold-Finance Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Update on Winding-up Petition
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 25 June 2019 in relation to, among others, the petition for winding-up and appointment of provisional liquidators of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
As disclosed in the Announcement, hearing was scheduled for the Winding-up Petition against the Company on 31 July 2019. The Company wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that at the hearing held on 31 July 2019 at the High Court of Hong Kong, an order is made by the High Court of Hong Kong to adjourn the hearing for the Winding-up Petition against the Company to 5 August 2019.
The Company wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that at the hearings held on 5 August 2019 at the High Court of Hong Kong, orders are made by the High Court of Hong Kong to:
extend the appointment of Mr Lai Kar Yan (Derek) and Mr Ho Kwok Leung Glen both of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and Mr Yip Wa Ming (Ben) of Deloitte & Touche Financial Advisory Services Limited as joint and several provisional liquidators of the Company to 4 November 2019.
further adjourn the hearing for theWinding-up Petition against the Company to 4 November 2019.
The Company will keep the public informed of the progress of the matter by making further announcements as appropriate.
Continued Suspension of Trading of the Shares
Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 6 May 2019. Trading in the Shares will remain suspended pending fulfilment of the resumption guidance as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 8 May 2019, 5 July 2019 and 24 July 2019 and any supplement or modification thereto.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
For and on behalf of
Gold-Finance Holdings Limited
(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)
Lai Kar Yan (Derek)
Ho Kwok Leung Glen
Yip Wa Ming (Ben)
Joint and Several Provisional Liquidators acting as agents without personal liability
Hong Kong, 7 August 2019
On the basis of the information available from the previous announcements made by the Company, the Board comprises Mr. Wei Jie and Ms. Xu Li Yun as executive directors.
