Gold Finance : Monthly Returns-MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES 31 AUGUST 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/8/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Gold-Finance Holdings Limited 3 September 2018
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1462
Description :
GOLD-FIN HLDG
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
100,000,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
100,000,000,000
|
Description :
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.001
|
HK$100,000,000
|
Nil
|
HK$0.001
|
HK$100,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Par valueN/AAuthorised share
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :N/A
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(State currency):
HK$100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
4,037,871,666
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 17 Feb 2017 (Ordinary Shares)
(Note 1)
2.N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
N/ANil
4,037,871,666
N/A
N/AMovement during the monthGranted
5,000,000
Exercised
0
0
Cancelled
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Lapsed
|
5,000,000
0
0
Total A. (Ordinary shares)0
(Preference shares)N/A
(Other class)
0
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2.N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3.N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4.N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares)N/A(Preference shares)N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A