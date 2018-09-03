Gold Finance : Monthly Returns-MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES 31 AUGUST 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/8/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Gold-Finance Holdings Limited 3 September 2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1462

Description :

GOLD-FIN HLDG

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 100,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Balance at close of the month 100,000,000,000 Description : (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.001 HK$100,000,000 Nil HK$0.001 HK$100,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par valueN/AAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :N/A

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) No. of preference shares

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(State currency):

HK$100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

4,037,871,666

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 17 Feb 2017 (Ordinary Shares)

(Note 1)

2.N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

N/ANil

4,037,871,666

N/A

N/AMovement during the monthGranted

5,000,000

Exercised

0

0

Cancelled

N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Lapsed 5,000,000 0

0

Total A. (Ordinary shares)0

(Preference shares)N/A

(Other class)

0

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2.N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3.N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4.N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares)N/A(Preference shares)N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A