Gold Lion Mobilizes Exploration Crews to its Robber Gulch Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized exploration crews to its Robber Gulch gold Property (“Robber Gulch” or the “Property”) located near Burley, Idaho. The Property is under option from EMX Royalty Corp. A geochemical sampling program (>1200 soil samples) is being conducted over an area of prospective Pennsylvanian-Permian calcareous siltstones known as the Oquirrh Formation, which is host to gold mineralization 90 kilometers to the east on Liberty Gold’s Black Pine gold project1. The Oquirrh Formation is exposed within an erosional window of post-mineral volcanic rocks on Robber Gulch and to the best of the Company’s knowledge the Property has not had any prior soil geochemical surveys completed on it.



The only known historic exploration on the Property was four shallow (100-125m) drill holes from the mid-1980s. AC-4, the final drill hole from that program, returned 18.3m of 0.23 g/t Au (from 24.4m to 42.7m) and 24.4m of 0.56 g/t Au (from 54.8m to 79.2m), including, 6.1m of 1.25 g/t Au (from 64.0m to 70.1m) in oxide mineralization (true thickness unknown)2. The hole was terminated in gold mineralization at 345 feet (105 meters). Despite recommendations at the time for a grid of vertical RC drill holes surrounding AC-4’s encouraging result, no follow-up drilling was carried out.

The primary target at Robber Gulch is Carlin-style oxide gold mineralization. A reconnaissance program by EMX Royalty Corp., in 2019 identified broad areas of alteration surrounding several mineralized north-south fault structures cutting limy siltstone, sandstone and carbonate units. The alteration is zoned outwards from the mineralized faults with jasperoid developed along the structures, grading outwards to strong silicification, brecciation and quartz veining to decalcified limestone on the outer halo.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Gold Lion, stated: “We are very pleased to be getting started on our 2020 exploration season in Idaho. The Robber Gulch Property has not seen modern exploration, and we look forward to conducting systematic field programs and following up on the encouraging historic drill results. Due to the quick permitting timelines on BLM land, we anticipate updating the market with plans for a second phase of work, potentially involving trenching or RC drilling once the Phase I results have been received and compiled.”

The Company has reviewed all provincial and state recommended COVID travel precautions and have implemented a stringent COVID response plan to ensure crew safety during the upcoming work program at Robber Gulch.

Agnes Koffyberg, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the South Orogrande, Erikson Ridge, Robber Gulch, Cuteye and the Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/ .

