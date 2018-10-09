Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gold Reserve Receives Transfer from Venezuela

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 11:59pm CEST

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTC: GDRZF) (“Gold Reserve” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the transfer of funds from BANDES Bank associated with the Company’s Settlement Agreement with Venezuela.

US $14.9 million has been transferred by BANDES Bank to the Company’s bank account in North America, leaving approximately US$22 million remaining in the Company’s trust account in Venezuela. Venezuela’s monthly payment obligations, pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, are in arrears by approximately US $206.5 million excluding the amount remaining in the Trust Account. The Company and Venezuela continue to work on satisfying the unpaid amounts.

Further information regarding the Company can be located at www.goldreserveinc.com, www.sec.gov, and www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserve’s and its management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future including without limitation statements with respect to future payments under the Settlement Agreement. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause the actual outcomes, financial results, performance, or achievements of Gold Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including without limitation the risks that payments due under the Settlement Agreement continue to be delayed, the Company may not receive future payments due under such agreement, the Company may not be able to repatriate payments that are received, and the imposition of further sanctions by the U.S., Canada or other jurisdictions that may negatively impact our ability to freely transfer funds from Venezuela or our ability to do business in Venezuela.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gold Reserve’s forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company’s business, including without limitation the effect of sanctions imposed by the governments of the United States and Canada against dealings with certain Venezuelan entities and individuals, see the Company’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017 which have been filed on SEDAR and are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and which form part of the Company’s Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 which have been filed on EDGAR and are available under the Company’s profile at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aMORGAN STANLEY : rates WBC as Equal-weight
AQ
01:30aDATABASE DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT TOOLS SOFTWARE MARKET TOP PLAYERS LIKE IBM, ORACLE CORPORATION, CA TECHNOLOGIES, DELL, IMPERVA, BMC SOFTWARE, IDERA FORECAST 2023 : The research provide Industry Overview, Market history, Market competition, Development and Trade policies. The research provide investment analysis opportunities market shares profiling top key players Including IBM, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Dell Inc., Imperva, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., IDERA, Inc.
AQ
01:29aNEW FUTURE SCOPE OF NEXT-GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET PROPHESIED TO GROW AT CAGR OF +18% BY FASTER PACE BY 2025 : Dell Inc. (U.S.),HPE Company (U.S.),NetApp, Inc. (U.S.: This report covers Next-Generation Data Storage market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications.
AQ
01:29aMOBILE POINT OF SALE (MPOS) SYSTEMS MARKET BY TOP PLAYERS : Hewlett-Packard Company, Cisco Systems, MICROS Systems, Panasonic Corp, Toshiba Corp and Forecast 2023: The Top Players Including Hewlett-Packard Company, Cisco Systems, MICROS Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, VeriFone Systems Inc, PAX Technology Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., First Data Corporation.
AQ
01:23aKINGFISH : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 9 October 2018
PU
01:18aSEC : Bourses, firms should comply with data privacy law
AQ
01:18aMEGAWORLD : eyes P4-B sales from Pasig project
AQ
01:15aSTRAD ENERGY SERVICES : Approves $15.5 Million Increase for Industrial Matting Growth
AQ
01:11aUNIVERSAL MCLOUD : Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement, with $1.5M Confirmed Closed as First Tranche
AQ
01:10aKarl Strauss Brings Back Collabapalooza for San Diego Beer Week
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
2S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
3COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP : COBALT 27 CAPITAL : Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symb..
4TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS : GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration A..
5SHAKE SHACK INC : SHAKE SHACK : Ho Say Boh, Singapore?! Shake Shack Expands in Asia With Plans for Singapore F..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.