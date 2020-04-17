Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gold Standard Diagnostics COVID-19 Antibody Tests Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

The Gold Standard Diagnostics Group (GSD) including Gold Standard Diagnostics Inc., VIROTECH Diagnostics GmbH, and NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH today announced the immediate availability of three different serological assays for detection of antibodies against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. GSD followed the FDA’s Emergency Use Notification process as provided in the FDA’s Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease-2019 during the Public Health Emergency (March 16, 2020). These kits are now available worldwide.

The IgA, IgG, and IgM assays are formatted for optimal functionality in diagnostic laboratories each with a total incubation time of 90 minutes at room temperature with ready to use controls. The kits are designed to be run manually and on any open automated EIA platform. Several hundred samples were run in development studies including PCR confirmed patients, cross-reactive samples, and convalescent sample draws.

According to experts, there is a large range of applications for serologic testing. As knowledge develops about the immunity to potential reinfection of patients having previously contracted COVID-19 and recovered, antibodies testing may provide information about statistically reduced contagion risks of and from these persons. Therefore, reliable detection of these antibodies will play an important role in combating the disease and preventing the spread of infections. GSD’s COVID-19 serology assays are designed to help patients and doctors and will be a valuable tool for epidemiological studies.

Working with talented scientists who always put the patient first, and never compromise on quality has allowed Gold Standard Diagnostics to fast track high quality antibody assays to support global COVID-19 testing efforts. The ability to support antibody testing should increase our understanding of the disease and support health authorities in protecting the health of the population.

For more information on these kits and GSD’s other products used in the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 please contact your local GSD representative, email USSales@gsdx.us, or www.gsdx.us.

ABOUT GOLD STANDARD DIAGNOSTICS, GROUP

Gold Standard Diagnostics, Group is a clinical diagnostics group comprised of Gold Standard Diagnostics Inc., VIROTECH Diagnostics GmbH, and NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH. The companies develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of instrumentation and diagnostic test kits to clinical laboratories around worldwide. The US GSD Inc. is headquartered in Davis, CA. Gold Standard Diagnostics is a member of the Eurofins Technologies group of companies.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aMortality in second week of April estimated at 5,000
PU
09:23aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Aon plc
PR
09:23aKimball International, Inc. Engages ADVISIRY PARTNERS as its Investor Relations Firm
GL
09:23aDEADLINE APPROACHING : Multiple Lawsuits Filed Against XP, Inc. for Securities Fraud; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders Who Have Lost Money to Contact the Firm
GL
09:20aTAURIGA SCIENCES INC. : 's Products and Product Lines Gaining Significant Traction in Asia 
AQ
09:19aRyan Smith Joins Ballogy As Vice President Of Strategy
BU
09:18aGENERAL MILLS : Announces “Manufacture to Donate” Initiative to Address Urgent Hunger Needs
BU
09:16aPRA : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 7
PR
09:16aEVANS BANCORP, INC. : Announces the Receipt of Regulatory Approvals and Deadline of April 24, 2020 for Electing Merger Consideration in Connection with the Proposed Merger
BU
09:16aMGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group