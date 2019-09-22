Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Neelie
Verlinden

Market Analyst
By the same author
Gold miners, India, FED: This Week's Top Financial Tweets - Week 38
General Electric Company : Lessons from a disaster
Volkswagen, Iran, e-cigarettes: This Week's Top Financial Tweets - Week 34
Microsoft, Eurozone bank shares, Indonesia: This Week's Top Financial Tweets - Week 33
BNP Paribas : Staying on course in the storm
The Boring Company, diapers, Berkshire Hathaway: This Week's Top Financial Tweets - Week 31
More articles

Gold miners, India, FED: This Week's Top Financial Tweets - Week 38

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

Welcome back to our weekly recap of financial Tweets. We've got news about gold miners, India, the FED and more, so here goes: this week's selection of 7 trending financial Tweets.




#7. WeWork CEO to step down?

On Sunday, there were rumors of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann possibly stepping down next week, CNBC reports. People familiar with the matter said that Softbank’s Masayoshi Son is believed to be in favor of removing Neumann.

According to the same CNBC article, the news comes after an eventful week in which WeWork postponed its IPO roadshow and an expose on its CEO in the Wall Street Journal. Softbank and its Vision Fund are WeWork’s largest external shareholder.

#6. Gold miners stay cool

In the past, when gold prices went up, miners spent a lot of money on deals and expanding their production. This time, however, they’re taking a more conservative approach, planning to pay off debt and return money to their shareholders, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Gold prices have gone up around 25% over the past 12 months to a six-year high, trading above 1500 USD per ounce.

#5. Few major banks sign UN Principles for Responsible Banking

Only 2 of the world’s 10 biggest banks decided to join a coalition of 130 global financial firms that agreed to align their business with international efforts to fight climate change, Bloomberg reports. Citigroup and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China were among the ones to join the pledge. 

#4. Amazon’s electric delivery trucks order

In other environmental news, Amazon is stepping up its efforts to reduce its climate impact. On Thursday, CEO Jeff Bezos announced that the company will order one hundred thousand electric delivery trucks from Michigan’s Rivian as part of this commitment, TechCrunch reports.

Amazon wants to try and meet its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2040.

#3. India not to cut spending (yet)

On Friday, India cut its corporate tax rates in a surprise move. The idea is to woo manufacturers, boost private investment and lift the country’s growth that is at a six-year low and has caused major job losses, Reuters reports.

While the tax cut could mean the government needs to borrow more to meet its spending needs, India has no plans to revise its fiscal deficit target or cut its spending at this moment, according to the same Reuters article.

#2. A $7.1 trillion payoff

Ahead of the UN climate summit next week there is a lot of climate-related news. In a new report, the Global Commission on Adaptation, led by Bill Gates, Ban Ki-Moon and Kristaline Georgieva, concludes that a 1.8 trillion USD investment is needed by 2030 to make sure that social and economic systems can face the consequences of climate change, Bloomberg reports.

This considerable investment, however, would generate no less than 7.1 trillion USD in benefits, according to the same report.

#1. Fed gives mixed signals

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve cut its interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point (as expected), but gave mixed signals about its next move, Reuters reports. The Fed believes a continued economic growth and strong hiring to be ‘the most likely’ outcomes, but also said it will be ‘aggressive’ if necessary.

Well, there you have it, the 38th week of 2019 captured in 7 Tweets. As always, we’ll continue to track Twitter and bring you the top financial micro-messages from the web. See you back here next week.

Source: www.scoopnest.com.


Neelie Verlinden
© MarketScreener.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group