GoldFund.io Announces Coinhub.io Cryptocurrency Exchange to List the GFUN Token

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io a commodity platform for Cryptocurrency and Gold today announces the pending listing of the GFUN Token on the Coinhub Cryptocurrency Exchange.



Founded in 2017 and based in Singapore, the Coinhub reach expands to the heart of the Middle East through their team in Dubai. Coinhub collaborates with experts in blockchain development and cyber-security while remaining in compliance with the evolving legal landscape across the world.



The team is firmly dedicated to being readily available to a global community prioritizing customers' needs. Coinhub offers the widest range of secure cryptocurrencies paired with various fiat options. Customers are be able to deposit and withdraw to an increasingly growing portfolio of fiat currencies.



Secure Platform



CoinHub offers a highly secure platform for current and next-generation traders with the lowest possible transaction fees. Their systems and applications are regularly assessed against the latest threats, and by following security best practices and industry standards, such as OWASP and PCI based testing.



CoinHub is always striving to secure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data stored.



In addition to CoinHub's layered defence approach, the security measures already deployed include secure hosting, encryption of data at rest and in transit, web application firewalls, Denial of Services (DoS) protection, fraud protection, regular backups, multi-factor authentication, incident response plans, security awareness training for all staff, and failover sites.



CoinHub has also contracted a cyber security firm to conduct regular assessments against CoinHub's infrastructure and applications.





More information about Coinhub can be found at CoinMarketCap:

http://coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/coinhub/







About GOLDFund.io:



Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.





Source:



GOLDFund.io





