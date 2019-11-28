Log in
GoldFund.io Announces Exchange Partners Exceeding USD$2 Billion in Daily Liquidity

11/28/2019 | 08:05pm EST
Exchange Partners Exceeding USD$2 Billion in Daily Liquidity

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io announces that the GFUN ERC 20 token created by GoldFund to facilitate gold commodity trading is now listed on two major cryptocurrency exchanges in the top 10 globally for market liquidity.

The GFUN token (CRYPTO:GFUN) is trading on CatEx.io and p2pb2b.io. These two exchanges have a combined daily volume exceeding USD$2Billion.

Tim Mckinnon, founder and CEO of GoldFund said; "We are pleased to have great relationships with our exchanges, and even more impressed with their growth over the last 12 months since we listed GFUN".

GoldFund is preparing to launch their own Exchange for facilitating commodities trading with a launch date expected before January 2020.

GoldFund has integrated their Gold Vending Kiosk directly to the new exchange and allows gold buyers to purchase with an "ATM" like experience.

The company is inviting new token listings to participate in the launch. For full details on token creation and listing on the GoldFund exchange, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/742368E2/



About GOLDFund.io:

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.



Source:

GOLDFund.io



Contact:

W: www.goldfund.io
T: +61-2-8205-7339

© ABN Newswire 2019
