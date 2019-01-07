GoldFund.io Announces First Public Cryptocurrency Exchange to List the GFUN Token

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io a commodity platform for Cryptocurrency and Gold today announces the first listing on a Cryptocurrency Exchange following its ICO ending on 31 January, 2019.



p2pb2b.io is a Swiss based Cryptocurrency Exchange supporting major currency pairs with a total of 47 trading currencies.



The primary features of the p2pb2b platform are:



New Accounts: Newly created accounts have a 0 USD (or equivalent) withdrawal limit.



Basic Accounts: Basic accounts can currently withdrawal 500 USD (or equivalent) per 24h.



Enhanced Accounts: USD$100,000 (or equivalent) per day with two-factor enabled. Verification required.



Multi-Language Support



Support 24/7. English, Chinese (Mandarin), Japanese, Russian, Indonesian, Spanish, German, Korean



The main distinguishing feature of p2pb2b is support for processing speed of up to 10,000 trades every second and 1,000,000 TCP connections.



More than 95% of all currency is stored in cold wallets. WAF (Web Application Firewall) - a protective screen Web application that detects and blocks hacker attacks.



GoldFund.io will shortly announce additional cryptocurrency exchanges to support the userbase of almost 12,000 in 93 Countries.



About GOLDFund.io:



Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.





