GoldFund.io Announces New Partner for Gold Exploration and Mining

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io Announces that Queensland Minerals Pty Ltd has become a new Partner for Gold Exploration in Queensland, Australia.



Queensland Minerals Pty Ltd was formed to participate in Gold exploration and mining activities in Central Queensland, and is currently applying for an Exploration Permit over a highly prospective multi-metal deposit.



Tim Mckinnon, the Chairman and CEO of GoldFund.io was invited to join the board of Queensland Minerals and will assist the company in delineating its first commercial target.







About GOLDFund.io:



Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.





Source:



GOLDFund.io





Contact:

T: +61-2-8205-7353 W: www.queenslandminerals.com