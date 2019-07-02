Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GoldFund.io Announces New Partner for Gold Exploration and Mining

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io Announces that Queensland Minerals Pty Ltd has become a new Partner for Gold Exploration in Queensland, Australia.

Queensland Minerals Pty Ltd was formed to participate in Gold exploration and mining activities in Central Queensland, and is currently applying for an Exploration Permit over a highly prospective multi-metal deposit.

Tim Mckinnon, the Chairman and CEO of GoldFund.io was invited to join the board of Queensland Minerals and will assist the company in delineating its first commercial target.



About GOLDFund.io:

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.



Source:

GOLDFund.io



Contact:

T: +61-2-8205-7353
W: www.queenslandminerals.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:47pCHINA AIRLINES : Eva Air cancels hundreds more flights as cabin crew strike drags on
RE
11:38pFRASERS PROPERTY : Proposed Acquisition Of 12 Prime Logistics Properties In Germany And Australia
PU
11:30pACCENTURE : Cisco and Quest Alliance Team to Skill Youth for the Digital Economy
BU
11:21pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Trade-deal Uncertainty Returns
DJ
11:21pXpresSpa Issues Public Statement in Response to Second Lawsuit Made By Disgruntled Founders of the Company
GL
11:20pGoldFund.io Announces New Partner for Gold Exploration and Mining
AW
11:18pCAPRICORN METALS : Equity Raising and Key Board Appointments
PU
11:11pINPUT CAPITAL CORP. : Announces Resignation of Director
AQ
11:08pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for ZEN
PU
11:08pSouth Korea eyes investing $854 million annually in chip supply chain after Japan's export curbs
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Hoping to boost spending, Japan tries to sell shoppers on cashless purchases
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, U.S. stocks draw
5BNP PARIBAS : Deutsche Bank held talks with Citi, BNP on shedding chunk of equities business - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About