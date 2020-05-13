Log in
GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) Adds Perth Mint Gold Token to Tradeable Cryptocurrencies

05/13/2020 | 02:10am EDT
Adds Perth Mint Gold Token to Tradeable Cryptocurrencies

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) announces the addition of the Perth Mint Gold Token (CRYPTO:PMGT) to its list of tradeable cryptocurrency tokens on the GoldFund.io exchange.

The Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is the first digital gold token on a public blockchain ultimately backed by government guaranteed gold.

Each digital token is issued by InfiniGold and backed by physical gold held by The Perth Mint.

How is PMGT backed by physical gold?

The Perth Mint is the custodian of the physical gold which ultimately backs each PMGT. Each token is backed 1:1 by a GoldPass digital gold certificate issued by The Perth Mint. Each digital gold certificate is in turn 100% backed by physical gold stored securely in The Perth Mint's vaults and guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.

GoldPass is a Perth Mint app which allows investors to instantly and securely buy, sell and transfer physical gold via digital certificates that are 100% backed by physical gold held by The Perth Mint.

InfiniGold holds GoldPass certificates directly with The Perth Mint.

The Government of Western Australia exclusively guarantees the gold held by The Perth Mint which underlies all GoldPass certificates.

For further information about PMGT, please refer to InfiniGold's official PMGT website.
https://pmgt.io/

GoldFund.io's recently launched Cryptocurrency Exchange also trades the following ERC 20 Tokens, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

BPX - The BytePower Token: https://bytepowerx.com
POWR - The Power-Ledger Token: https://www.powerledger.io
GFUN - The GoldFund Token: https://www.goldfund.io
ETH - The Ethereum Token: https://www.ethereum.org
BTC - Bitcoin: https://www.bitcoin.org
GOLD - Yes, real gold.

For more information, please visit:
https://exchange.goldfund.io



About GOLDFund.io:

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.



Source:

GOLDFund.io



Contact:

GOLDFund.io
WWW: www.goldfund.io

© ABN Newswire 2020
