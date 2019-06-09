GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) Announces Platform for Buying Gold Bars with Cryptocurrency.

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) announces it has launched a full purchase and delivery platform for buyers seeking Gold Bars.



Gold Bars can be purchased on-line using various payment methods including Cryptocurrency as well as standard purchase methods such as Credit Card.



The Gold Bars are 99.99% pure from an LBMA Certified Gold Supplier. Each Bar comes with a unique certificate ID, and enclosed in a tamper evident packaging.



"The Bars are very affordable" explains GoldFund CEO Tim Mckinnon, "and by buying sizes as small as 1 gram means that anyone can buy Gold and take delivery within days.



Gold has kept its purchasing power over the years, and is considered by many investors as an ideal way to preserve wealth.



The Gold Bars are available now from:

http://www.goldfund.io







About GOLDFund.io:



Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.





Source:



GOLDFund.io





Contact:

T: +61-2-8205-7340 W: www.goldfund.io