GoldFund.io To Present at the Gold and Alternative Investment Conference in Sydney

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io advises that the company will be presenting at the Gold and Alternative Investment Conference in Sydney on October 26th at the Wentworth Sofitel.



GoldFund.io will be showcasing the newly launched Gold and Crypto vending kiosk which allows purchases to obtain physical gold and virtual cryptocurrency instantly.



GoldFund.io is also announcing their plans to deploy a new crypto exchange with cryptocurrency tokens paired to the gold price.



To view the conference agenda, please visit:

https://www.goldevent.com.au







About GOLDFund.io:



Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.





Contact:

CEO Tim Mckinnon T: +61-2-8205-7340 W: www.goldfund.io