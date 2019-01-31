GoldSpring Consulting : Launches SpringBoardTM Implementation, Advocates for Buyers

GoldSpring Consulting, a leader in business travel and meetings
consultancy, announced today the launch of SpringBoardTM
Implementation, a service line providing strategic project
management support to travel buyers for all aspects of travel program
implementation. The range of services includes full-scale
implementations and change overs of TMCs and OBTs as well as smaller,
more specific configuration and expansion initiatives.
The service advocates on the buyer side to ensure the myriad of complex
and technical decision points are considered and implemented correctly
to fully optimize capabilities. An end-to-end approach means buyers have
deep travel expertise at their sides through each stage of
implementation: from planning and preparation to execution, final review
and audit.
“SpringBoard
Implementation allows travel managers to come to the table with a
roadmap for implementation: one designed to work in tandem with the
suppliers while meticulously accounting for delivery of buyer
requirements,” said Kathy Kent, GoldSpring senior consultant, who was
recently hired to lead the service line. “Buyers begin the project fully
prepared and more knowledgeable about what the implementation process
will entail.”
Through its customers, GoldSpring sees an increasing need in the
marketplace for this type of buyer support. A renewed emphasis on the
traveler experience and increasing technology complexities are driving
the need for buyers to have a travel technician sitting at the table for
the complex implementation discussions to ensure that service,
functionality and savings are fully optimized.
Kent also notes buyers tend to have resource constraints when it comes
to implementation. The project management of such an initiative averages
20 hours a week. Travel managers already have full-time jobs, and if
they look internally for a resource, the knowledge base just isn’t
there. Utilizing a loaned resource without travel industry expertise to
manage challenges like global consolidation, complex travel policies and
reporting needs can create unnecessary stress and confusion during the
project for both the buyer and the suppliers.
“The reality is that travel implementation is extremely complex,” Kent
said. “The buyer has to make potentially hundreds of decisions, quickly,
and some changes cannot be made without disrupting the project or
incurring costs down the road. Augmenting current staff with deep travel
expertise in the form of an objective third party adds assurance
throughout the process, and more credibility and leverage with
suppliers.”
About Kathy Kent
Kathy Kent is a senior travel industry expert, with over 35 years of
operational and sales experience. Most recently with Carlson Wagonlit
Travel as vice president, global implementations and solution
engineering, Kent moved to GoldSpring to focus on helping clients during
travel program initiatives to ensure successful outcomes. She has a
track record of creating innovative solutions for travel programs,
including multi-country and follow-the-sun configuration models. She has
led teams and projects supporting global and multi-national clients in
more than 100 countries.
About GoldSpring Consulting
GoldSpring Consulting is an independent consultancy providing services
to support all aspects of managed travel and meetings programs,
including software solutions to analyze and benchmark programs.
GoldSpring’s industry-leading team of experts offers extensive
experience and custom solutions to optimize clients’ travel programs.
For more information about GoldSpring and its services, please visit goldspringconsulting.com.
