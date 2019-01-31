GoldSpring Consulting : Launches SpringBoardTM Implementation, Advocates for Buyers

Kathy Kent, new senior consultant, hired to lead full-service implementation consultancy

GoldSpring Consulting, a leader in business travel and meetings consultancy, announced today the launch of SpringBoardTM Implementation, a service line providing strategic project management support to travel buyers for all aspects of travel program implementation. The range of services includes full-scale implementations and change overs of TMCs and OBTs as well as smaller, more specific configuration and expansion initiatives.

Kathy Kent, senior consultant for GoldSpring Consulting, has 35 years of global implementation and solutions engineering experience. Recently hired by GoldSpring, she now works with travel buyers to ensure successful implementation and travel program excellence. (Photo: Business Wire)

The service advocates on the buyer side to ensure the myriad of complex and technical decision points are considered and implemented correctly to fully optimize capabilities. An end-to-end approach means buyers have deep travel expertise at their sides through each stage of implementation: from planning and preparation to execution, final review and audit.

“SpringBoard Implementation allows travel managers to come to the table with a roadmap for implementation: one designed to work in tandem with the suppliers while meticulously accounting for delivery of buyer requirements,” said Kathy Kent, GoldSpring senior consultant, who was recently hired to lead the service line. “Buyers begin the project fully prepared and more knowledgeable about what the implementation process will entail.”

Through its customers, GoldSpring sees an increasing need in the marketplace for this type of buyer support. A renewed emphasis on the traveler experience and increasing technology complexities are driving the need for buyers to have a travel technician sitting at the table for the complex implementation discussions to ensure that service, functionality and savings are fully optimized.

Kent also notes buyers tend to have resource constraints when it comes to implementation. The project management of such an initiative averages 20 hours a week. Travel managers already have full-time jobs, and if they look internally for a resource, the knowledge base just isn’t there. Utilizing a loaned resource without travel industry expertise to manage challenges like global consolidation, complex travel policies and reporting needs can create unnecessary stress and confusion during the project for both the buyer and the suppliers.

“The reality is that travel implementation is extremely complex,” Kent said. “The buyer has to make potentially hundreds of decisions, quickly, and some changes cannot be made without disrupting the project or incurring costs down the road. Augmenting current staff with deep travel expertise in the form of an objective third party adds assurance throughout the process, and more credibility and leverage with suppliers.”

About Kathy Kent

Kathy Kent is a senior travel industry expert, with over 35 years of operational and sales experience. Most recently with Carlson Wagonlit Travel as vice president, global implementations and solution engineering, Kent moved to GoldSpring to focus on helping clients during travel program initiatives to ensure successful outcomes. She has a track record of creating innovative solutions for travel programs, including multi-country and follow-the-sun configuration models. She has led teams and projects supporting global and multi-national clients in more than 100 countries.

About GoldSpring Consulting

GoldSpring Consulting is an independent consultancy providing services to support all aspects of managed travel and meetings programs, including software solutions to analyze and benchmark programs. GoldSpring’s industry-leading team of experts offers extensive experience and custom solutions to optimize clients’ travel programs. For more information about GoldSpring and its services, please visit goldspringconsulting.com.

