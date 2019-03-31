Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Goldbond : Monthly Return for the month ended 31 Mar 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/3/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

GOLDBOND GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date Submitted

1 April 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Shares Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00172

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

25,000,000,000

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

25,000,000,000

N/A

N/A

(2) Stock code :

Description :

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Redeemable Convertible

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

(conversion rights lapsed)

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

68,400,000

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

68,400,000

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Shares Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,761,912,843

N/A

68,400,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

N/A

-

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

2,761,912,843

N/A

68,400,000

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share option

-

-

-

1,600,000

-

-

Scheme

HK$0.360

(18/09/2002)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share option

-

-

-

-

-

52,000,000

Scheme

HK$0.500

(18/09/2002)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

3. Share option

-

-

-

500,000

-

76,700,000

Scheme

HK$0.410

(18/09/2002)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. Share option

-

-

-

3,000,000

-

13,900,000

Scheme

HK$0.295

(31/08/2012)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

5. Share option

-

-

-

1,000,000

-

87,500,000

Scheme

HK$0.360

(31/08/2012)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

6. Share option

-

-

-

-

-

73,100,000

Scheme

HK$0. 272

(31/08/2012)

ordinary shares(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

-

options (State currency)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Goldbond Group Holdings Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 03:16:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53pSHOWA DENKO K K : Outline of Showa Denko CEO Message at Initiation Ceremony
AQ
11:47pDENTSU : Corporate Governance Report
PU
11:47pCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Notice
PU
11:47pDEXUS PROPERTY : Settlement of acquisition of remaining interest in MLC Centre, Sydney
PU
11:37pPATRYS : Presentation at AACR Conference
PU
11:35pALTA MESA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Lawsuits Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II - AMR
GL
11:32pOKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Establishes " Environmental Challenge 2030/2050"
PU
11:26pCHINA SUCCESS FINANCE : Announces 2018 Annual Results
AQ
11:24pGROWPACKER INC. : Launches Strategic Cannabis Investment Accelerator
BU
11:17p(SIMPLIFIED CHINESE) RESULTS : Sotheby's HK Modern Art Evening Sale & Southeast Asian Art Evening Sale Concluded with Exceptional Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2019
3SUPER RETAIL GROUP LTD : SUPER RETAIL : Change of Directors Interest Notice
4ASALEO CARE LTD : ASALEO CARE : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announcement of Valuation Gain on Investment Securities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About