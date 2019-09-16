Golden Deeps : 7.8% V2O5 Intersected at Abenab Project

Log in
09/16/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 September 2019

ASX code: GED

7.8% V2O5 Intersected at Abenab Project

Highlights:

  • Multiple broad zones of high-grade vanadium pentoxide intersected in hole ABRCD011

23m @ 1.34% V2O5, 3.33% Pb, 1.25% Zn from 167m (includes 1m @ 7.84% V2O5 from 186m)

16m @ 0.56% V2O5, 1.30% Pb, 0.53% Zn from 274m

15m @ 0.29% V2O5, 0.65% Pb, 0.32% Zn from 292m

  • Exceptionally high-gradevanadium intersected with a 1m interval of 7.84% V2O5 and 19% Pb, 6.52% Zn.
  • Over 80m of V2O5 mineralisation above the cut-off grade intersected in the hole ABRCD011.

Golden Deeps Limited ("Golden Deeps" or "the Company") is targeting low capital and operating cost vanadium production and is pleased to provide the latest assay results from the resource definition drill program at the Company's Abenab Vanadium, Lead and Zinc Project located in North Eastern Namibia.

Golden Deeps completed a five hole diamond drilling program at Abenab in July 2019 which was designed to infill and extend the existing Abenab resource. Assay results for hole ABRCD011 have now been received. To date, four holes have been reported, leaving only the assay results for hole ABRCD012 pending.

ABRCD011 was drilled to a depth of 358m and over 80m of V2O5 mineralisation above the cut-off grade was intersected.

GED Chairman Michael Minosora stated "Assay results from the resource definition drilling program at Abenab continue to generate excellent results. Hole ABRCD011 has intersected multiple wide intersections of vanadium mineralisation totalling over 80m with an exceptional peak value of 7.84% V2O5, the highest so far from the Golden Deeps drill program".

ABRCD011 intersected multiple zones of brecciated dolomite and limestone with calcite fracture fill containing descloizite. Best intersections are as follows:

23m @ 1.34% V2O5, 3.33% Pb, 1.25% Zn from 167m (includes 1m @ 7.84% V2O5, 19.0% Pb, 6.52% Zn from 186m)

16m @ 0.56% V2O5, 1.30% Pb, 0.53% Zn from 274m

15m @ 0.29% V2O5, 0.65% Pb, 0.32% Zn from 292m

In total, the hole intersected over 80m of V2O5 mineralisation above the cut-off grade of 0.2% (Table 1). A 1m interval in ABRCD011 from 186m-187m is an exceptionally high grade of 7.84% V2O5, 19.0% Pb and 6.52% Zn. This is the highest grade result from the Company's drilling program reported thus far.

The vanadium mineralisation at Abenab occurs as descloizite (Pb,Zn(VO4)(OH)), a lead-zinc vanadate, that forms veneers on clasts within breccia. Breccias are best developed in an approximately cylindrical shaped pipe that plunges to the northwest but within the pipe, breccia has preferentially developed along bedding planes.

Figure 1: Phase 1 drilling completed at Abenab Mine

Phase 1 of the drilling program at Abenab was completed in July 2019. Results of the Mine Development Evaluation and Surface Mineralised Ore and Tails Drilling Programs have been reported in ASX releases dated 5th and 9th September 2019. Results for ABRCD012, the final hole of the Resource Definition Drill Program is pending. Additionally, 95 channel samples were taken from the south wall of the pit to follow-up encouraging vanadium intersections in holes ABRC019 and ABRC020. Results for these samples are also pending and will be reported when available.

Hole_ID

From

To

Interval

V2O5 %

Pb %

Zn %

ABRCD011

0.00

1.00

1.00

0.34

1.17

0.64

ABRCD011

123.35

132.00

8.65

0.24

0.58

0.18

ABRCD011

139.00

141.74

2.74

0.26

0.61

0.18

ABRCD011

148.00

151.00

3.00

0.24

0.54

0.17

ABRCD011

154.00

155.00

1.00

0.21

0.47

0.17

ABRCD011

162.00

164.00

2.00

0.37

0.83

0.25

ABRCD011

167.00

190.00

23.00

1.34

3.33

1.25

ABRCD011

222.20

224.60

2.40

0.83

2.06

0.64

ABRCD011

246.05

247.20

1.15

0.25

0.54

0.31

ABRCD011

274.00

290.00

16.00

0.56

1.30

0.53

ABRCD011

292.00

307.00

15.00

0.29

0.65

0.32

ABRCD011

311.00

312.00

1.00

0.20

0.45

0.27

ABRCD011

322.00

323.00

1.00

0.63

1.62

0.50

ABRCD011

333.00

334.00

1.00

0.21

0.53

0.21

ABRCD011

346.00

347.24

1.24

0.31

0.90

0.55

Table 1: ABRCD011 intervals above 0.2% V2O5 cut-off

Next Steps

The Company plans to conduct additional drilling programs to delineate the extent of the surface mineralised material around the open pit that will supplement the stockpiles and tailings to be processed as part of the GMC Joint Venture, which was recently advanced to Stage 2 trial operations. Additional RC drilling is also planned to follow up the encouraging vanadium intersections in holes ABRC019 and ABRC020 at the southern edge of the open pit.

***ENDS***

For further information, please refer to the Company's website or contact:

Michael Minosora

Investor Relations

Chairman

Victoria Humphries

Golden Deeps Limited

victoria@nwrcommunications.com.au

P: +61 (0) 413 056 909

  1. minosora@seabourncapital.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document contains forward-looking statements concerning Golden Deeps. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of, the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes.

Forward looking statements in this document are based on the company's beliefs, opinions and estimates of Golden Deeps Ltd as of the dates the forward looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Martin Bennett. Mr Bennett is a consultant to Golden Deeps Limited and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bennett has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Bennett consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

APPENDIX 1

Abenab Phase 1 Drilling Program

Drill Hole Details and Coordinates

Hole_ID

Hole

Hole Size

EOH

Dip

Azi

Grid

Easting

Northing

RL

Type

mm/core

m

m

ABD015

DD

HQ

362.71

-85

150

WGS84_34S

194417.41

7864592.18

1293.46

ABRC001

RC

146

89

-60

150

WGS84_34S

194496.09

7864501.54

1292.24

ABRC002

RC

146

113

-60

150

WGS84_34S

194473.33

7864528.71

1292.64

ABRC003

RC

146

100

-60

150

WGS84_34S

194421

7864504.23

1289.57

ABRC004

RC

146

100

-60

150

WGS84_34S

194383

7864472.09

1294.13

ABRC005

RC

146

100

-60

150

WGS84_34S

194404.53

7864411.47

1292.01

ABRC006

RC

146

110

-60

150

WGS84_34S

194417.28

7864392.68

1292.11

ABRC007

RC

146

100

-60

150

WGS84_34S

194415

7864433.78

1288.77

ABRC009

RC

146

100

-60

85

WGS84_34S

194444

7864360.26

1292.68

ABRC010

RC

146

100

-60

80

WGS84_34S

194406.02

7864363.98

1287.11

ABRC013

RC

146

120

-65

150

WGS84_34S

194510.97

7864282.35

1296.99

ABRC014

RC

146

100

-65

150

WGS84_34S

194404.05

7864221.02

1298.52

ABRC015

RC

146

120

-65

150

WGS84_34S

194634.38

7864341.31

1299.81

ABRC017

RC

146

102

-60

150

WGS84_34S

194448.61

7864492.4

1286.99

ABRC019

RC

146

80

-60

330

WGS84_34S

194532.06

7864373.68

1289.34

ABRC020

RC

146

80

-55

335

WGS84_34S

194500.31

7864356.83

1287.99

ABRC021

RC

146

6

-90

0

WGS84_34S

194578.94

7864433.17

1296.22

ABRC022

RC

146

4

-90

0

WGS84_34S

194541.42

7864501.17

1288.18

ABRC023

RC

146

7

-90

0

WGS84_34S

194618.87

7864618.11

1287.97

ABRC024

RC

146

6

90

0

WGS84_34S

194556.15

7864611.64

1286.61

ABRC025

RC

146

3

-90

0

WGS84_34S

194555.35

7864705.87

1283.85

ABRC026

RC

146

5

-90

0

WGS84_34S

194642.76

7864705.35

1285.43

ABRC027

RC

146

5

-90

0

WGS84_34S

194455.48

7864604.40

1284.81

ABRCD008

RCD

146/HQ

368.59

-85

150

WGS84_34S

194454.01

7864627.03

1292.91

ABRCD011

RCD

146/HQ

458.66

-88

120

WGS84_34S

194378.31

7864602.93

1294.24

ABRCD012

RCD

146/HQ

365.64

-85

150

WGS84_34S

194356.84

7864549.33

1295.42

ABRCD016

RCD

146/HQ

326.44

-85

150

WGS84_34S

194393.73

7864544.52

1294.78

ABRCD018

RCD

146/HQ

200.49

-70

80

WGS84_34S

194403.31

7864462.38

1290.29

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 23:11:00 UTC
