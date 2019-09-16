Golden Deeps : 7.8% V2O5 Intersected at Abenab Project

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 17 September 2019 ASX code: GED 7.8% V2O5 Intersected at Abenab Project Highlights: Multiple broad zones of high-grade vanadium pentoxide intersected in hole ABRCD011 23m @ 1.34% V2O5, 3.33% Pb, 1.25% Zn from 167m (includes 1m @ 7.84% V2O5 from 186m) 16m @ 0.56% V2O5, 1.30% Pb, 0.53% Zn from 274m 15m @ 0.29% V2O5, 0.65% Pb, 0.32% Zn from 292m Exceptionally high-grade vanadium intersected with a 1m interval of 7.84% V 2 O 5 and 19% Pb, 6.52% Zn.

V O and 19% Pb, 6.52% Zn. Over 80m of V 2 O 5 mineralisation above the cut-off grade intersected in the hole ABRCD011. Golden Deeps Limited ("Golden Deeps" or "the Company") is targeting low capital and operating cost vanadium production and is pleased to provide the latest assay results from the resource definition drill program at the Company's Abenab Vanadium, Lead and Zinc Project located in North Eastern Namibia. Golden Deeps completed a five hole diamond drilling program at Abenab in July 2019 which was designed to infill and extend the existing Abenab resource. Assay results for hole ABRCD011 have now been received. To date, four holes have been reported, leaving only the assay results for hole ABRCD012 pending. ABRCD011 was drilled to a depth of 358m and over 80m of V2O5 mineralisation above the cut-off grade was intersected. GED Chairman Michael Minosora stated "Assay results from the resource definition drilling program at Abenab continue to generate excellent results. Hole ABRCD011 has intersected multiple wide intersections of vanadium mineralisation totalling over 80m with an exceptional peak value of 7.84% V2O5, the highest so far from the Golden Deeps drill program". ABRCD011 intersected multiple zones of brecciated dolomite and limestone with calcite fracture fill containing descloizite. Best intersections are as follows: 23m @ 1.34% V2O5, 3.33% Pb, 1.25% Zn from 167m (includes 1m @ 7.84% V2O5, 19.0% Pb, 6.52% Zn from 186m) 16m @ 0.56% V2O5, 1.30% Pb, 0.53% Zn from 274m 15m @ 0.29% V2O5, 0.65% Pb, 0.32% Zn from 292m Golden Deeps Limited 1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872 Page | 1

In total, the hole intersected over 80m of V2O5 mineralisation above the cut-off grade of 0.2% (Table 1). A 1m interval in ABRCD011 from 186m-187m is an exceptionally high grade of 7.84% V2O5, 19.0% Pb and 6.52% Zn. This is the highest grade result from the Company's drilling program reported thus far. The vanadium mineralisation at Abenab occurs as descloizite (Pb,Zn(VO4)(OH)), a lead-zinc vanadate, that forms veneers on clasts within breccia. Breccias are best developed in an approximately cylindrical shaped pipe that plunges to the northwest but within the pipe, breccia has preferentially developed along bedding planes. Figure 1: Phase 1 drilling completed at Abenab Mine Phase 1 of the drilling program at Abenab was completed in July 2019. Results of the Mine Development Evaluation and Surface Mineralised Ore and Tails Drilling Programs have been reported in ASX releases dated 5th and 9th September 2019. Results for ABRCD012, the final hole of the Resource Definition Drill Program is pending. Additionally, 95 channel samples were taken from the south wall of the pit to follow-up encouraging vanadium intersections in holes ABRC019 and ABRC020. Results for these samples are also pending and will be reported when available. Golden Deeps Limited 1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872 Page | 2

Hole_ID From To Interval V2O5 % Pb % Zn % ABRCD011 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.34 1.17 0.64 ABRCD011 123.35 132.00 8.65 0.24 0.58 0.18 ABRCD011 139.00 141.74 2.74 0.26 0.61 0.18 ABRCD011 148.00 151.00 3.00 0.24 0.54 0.17 ABRCD011 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.21 0.47 0.17 ABRCD011 162.00 164.00 2.00 0.37 0.83 0.25 ABRCD011 167.00 190.00 23.00 1.34 3.33 1.25 ABRCD011 222.20 224.60 2.40 0.83 2.06 0.64 ABRCD011 246.05 247.20 1.15 0.25 0.54 0.31 ABRCD011 274.00 290.00 16.00 0.56 1.30 0.53 ABRCD011 292.00 307.00 15.00 0.29 0.65 0.32 ABRCD011 311.00 312.00 1.00 0.20 0.45 0.27 ABRCD011 322.00 323.00 1.00 0.63 1.62 0.50 ABRCD011 333.00 334.00 1.00 0.21 0.53 0.21 ABRCD011 346.00 347.24 1.24 0.31 0.90 0.55 Table 1: ABRCD011 intervals above 0.2% V2O5 cut-off Next Steps The Company plans to conduct additional drilling programs to delineate the extent of the surface mineralised material around the open pit that will supplement the stockpiles and tailings to be processed as part of the GMC Joint Venture, which was recently advanced to Stage 2 trial operations. Additional RC drilling is also planned to follow up the encouraging vanadium intersections in holes ABRC019 and ABRC020 at the southern edge of the open pit. ***ENDS*** For further information, please refer to the Company's website or contact: Michael Minosora Investor Relations Chairman Victoria Humphries Golden Deeps Limited victoria@nwrcommunications.com.au P: +61 (0) 413 056 909 minosora@seabourncapital.com Golden Deeps Limited 1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872 Page | 3

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information This document contains forward-looking statements concerning Golden Deeps. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of, the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes. Forward looking statements in this document are based on the company's beliefs, opinions and estimates of Golden Deeps Ltd as of the dates the forward looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Competent Person Statement The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Martin Bennett. Mr Bennett is a consultant to Golden Deeps Limited and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bennett has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Bennett consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. Golden Deeps Limited 1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872 Page | 4

APPENDIX 1 Abenab Phase 1 Drilling Program Drill Hole Details and Coordinates Hole_ID Hole Hole Size EOH Dip Azi Grid Easting Northing RL Type mm/core m m ABD015 DD HQ 362.71 -85 150 WGS84_34S 194417.41 7864592.18 1293.46 ABRC001 RC 146 89 -60 150 WGS84_34S 194496.09 7864501.54 1292.24 ABRC002 RC 146 113 -60 150 WGS84_34S 194473.33 7864528.71 1292.64 ABRC003 RC 146 100 -60 150 WGS84_34S 194421 7864504.23 1289.57 ABRC004 RC 146 100 -60 150 WGS84_34S 194383 7864472.09 1294.13 ABRC005 RC 146 100 -60 150 WGS84_34S 194404.53 7864411.47 1292.01 ABRC006 RC 146 110 -60 150 WGS84_34S 194417.28 7864392.68 1292.11 ABRC007 RC 146 100 -60 150 WGS84_34S 194415 7864433.78 1288.77 ABRC009 RC 146 100 -60 85 WGS84_34S 194444 7864360.26 1292.68 ABRC010 RC 146 100 -60 80 WGS84_34S 194406.02 7864363.98 1287.11 ABRC013 RC 146 120 -65 150 WGS84_34S 194510.97 7864282.35 1296.99 ABRC014 RC 146 100 -65 150 WGS84_34S 194404.05 7864221.02 1298.52 ABRC015 RC 146 120 -65 150 WGS84_34S 194634.38 7864341.31 1299.81 ABRC017 RC 146 102 -60 150 WGS84_34S 194448.61 7864492.4 1286.99 ABRC019 RC 146 80 -60 330 WGS84_34S 194532.06 7864373.68 1289.34 ABRC020 RC 146 80 -55 335 WGS84_34S 194500.31 7864356.83 1287.99 ABRC021 RC 146 6 -90 0 WGS84_34S 194578.94 7864433.17 1296.22 ABRC022 RC 146 4 -90 0 WGS84_34S 194541.42 7864501.17 1288.18 ABRC023 RC 146 7 -90 0 WGS84_34S 194618.87 7864618.11 1287.97 ABRC024 RC 146 6 90 0 WGS84_34S 194556.15 7864611.64 1286.61 ABRC025 RC 146 3 -90 0 WGS84_34S 194555.35 7864705.87 1283.85 ABRC026 RC 146 5 -90 0 WGS84_34S 194642.76 7864705.35 1285.43 ABRC027 RC 146 5 -90 0 WGS84_34S 194455.48 7864604.40 1284.81 ABRCD008 RCD 146/HQ 368.59 -85 150 WGS84_34S 194454.01 7864627.03 1292.91 ABRCD011 RCD 146/HQ 458.66 -88 120 WGS84_34S 194378.31 7864602.93 1294.24 ABRCD012 RCD 146/HQ 365.64 -85 150 WGS84_34S 194356.84 7864549.33 1295.42 ABRCD016 RCD 146/HQ 326.44 -85 150 WGS84_34S 194393.73 7864544.52 1294.78 ABRCD018 RCD 146/HQ 200.49 -70 80 WGS84_34S 194403.31 7864462.38 1290.29 Golden Deeps Limited 1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872 Page | 5

