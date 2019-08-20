Golden Deeps : Appendix 3B

Appendix 3B
Name of entity
Golden Deeps Ltd
ABN
12 054 570 777
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares
1,300,000
Fully paid ordinary shares.
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
Issue price or consideration
-
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes.
$0.015 per share.
Issue of shares upon the conversion of 1,300,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.015 per share and expiry date of 31 August 2019.
|
6a
|
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has
|
|
obtained security holder approval under
|
|
rule 7.1A?
|
|
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation
|
|
to the +securities the subject of this
|
|
Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
|
6b
|
The date the security holder resolution
|
|
under rule 7.1A was passed
|
6c
|
Number of +securities issued without
|
|
security holder approval under rule 7.1
|
6d
|
Number of +securities issued with security
|
|
holder approval under rule 7.1A
|
6e
|
Number of +securities issued with security
|
|
holder approval under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Yes.
30 November 2018.
Nil.
Nil.
Nil
6f Number of +securities issued under an 1,300,000 exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3?
Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
6 If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for h non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was
released to ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Rule 7.1 - 32,007,118. Rule 7.1A - 21,338,078.
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
19 August 2019.
Number+Class
213,380,789 Fully paid ordinary shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
38,000,000 Options exercisable at $0.015 on or before 31 August 2019
4,250,000 Options exercisable at $0.15 each on or before 1 September 2020
4,250,000 Options exercisable at $0.20 each on or before 1 September 2020
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
|
10
|
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,
|
|
|
distribution policy) on the increased
|
Dividend policy not yet determined
|
|
capital (interests)
|
