Golden Deeps : Appendix 3B

08/20/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Golden Deeps Ltd

ABN

12 054 570 777

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares

1,300,000

Fully paid ordinary shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes.

$0.015 per share.

Issue of shares upon the conversion of 1,300,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.015 per share and expiry date of 31 August 2019.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has

obtained security holder approval under

rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation

to the +securities the subject of this

Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder resolution

under rule 7.1A was passed

6c

Number of +securities issued without

security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with security

holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with security

holder approval under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Yes.

30 November 2018.

Nil.

Nil.

Nil

6f Number of +securities issued under an 1,300,000 exception in rule 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3?

Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6 If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for h non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was

released to ASX Market Announcements

N/A

N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Rule 7.1 - 32,007,118. Rule 7.1A - 21,338,078.

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

19 August 2019.

Number+Class

213,380,789 Fully paid ordinary shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number+Class

38,000,000 Options exercisable at $0.015 on or before 31 August 2019

4,250,000 Options exercisable at $0.15 each on or before 1 September 2020

4,250,000 Options exercisable at $0.20 each on or before 1 September 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,

distribution policy) on the increased

Dividend policy not yet determined

capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  4. +Record date to determine entitlements
  5. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  6. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  7. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the issue

23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on

behalf of security holders

25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

30 How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

31 How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

32 How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?

33

+Issue date

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 04:06:09 UTC
