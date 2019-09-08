Golden Deeps : Drilling Intersects Previously Unidentified Extension

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 9 September 2019 ASX code: GED Mine Development Drilling Intersects Previously Unidentified Extension of the Abenab Open Pit: High-Grade Vanadium Intersected Highlights: Shallow RC drilling intersects high-grade vanadium mineralisation which is an extension to the southern wall of the Abenab Open Pit.

high-grade vanadium mineralisation which is an extension to the southern wall of the Abenab Open Pit. Hole ABRC019 intersects seven intervals over the resource cut-off grade of 0.2% V 2 O 5 including: ABRC019 2m @ 1.76% V2O5, 4.38% Pb, 1.42% Zn from 8m. 2m @ 1.8% V2O5, 5.07% Pb, 2.53% Zn from 64m. Hole ABRC020 intersected 1.81% V 2 O 5 from 79m and remains open at depth. ABRC020 3m @ 0.92% V2O5, 2.7% Pb, 3.44% Zn from 77m. includes 1m @ 1.81% V2O5, 4.61% Pb, 3.62% Zn from 79m (end of hole). The hole ended in mineralisation and remains open at depth. Channel sampling of vanadium mineralisation in the southern wall of the Abenab Open Pit completed. Assays awaited.

Golden Deeps Limited ("Golden Deeps" or "the Company") ASX: GED is targeting low capital and operating cost vanadium production, and is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's recent Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program conducted at the Company's Abenab Vanadium, Lead and Zinc Project located in North Eastern Namibia. GED Chairman Michael Minosora stated "The results reported for ABRC020 and ABRC019 continue the very encouraging drill results already delivered from the Phase 1 drilling program completed in July 2019. These latest drill results, which clearly indicate an extension to the Abenab Open Pit, open up new opportunities for the development of the Abenab Project. This is in line with the Company's strategy to become a low capital and operating cost vanadium producer". The Company completed a 13 hole RC drilling program (ABRC001-7,9-10,17-20) at the Abenab Project in July 2019 (Figure 1). The mine development drilling program was designed to test for shallow vanadium mineralisation adjacent to the historic Abenab open pit. No previous drilling had been conducted around the pit because historic exploration was conducted via underground drives extending off a shaft on the edge of the pit.

Holes ABRC019 and ABRC020 were drilled at the southern end of the pit into the up dip extension of the Abenab breccia pipe that dips to the northwest. The breccia pipe straddles the Abenab fault at the contact between a laminated limestone and a massive grey dolomite. Figure 1: Phase 1 drilling completed at Abenab Mine Hole ABRC019 intersected seven intervals in the footwall limestone that are in excess of the resource cut-off grade of 0.2% V2O5. The best intersections are: 2m @ 1.76% V 2 O 5 , 4.38% Pb, 1.42% Zn from 8m

O , 4.38% Pb, 1.42% Zn from 8m 2m @ 1.8% V 2 O 5 , 5.07% Pb, 2.53% Zn from 64m Hole ABRC020 intersected six intervals in the footwall limestone that are in excess of the resource cut-off grade of 0.2% V2O5 (Figure 2). The best intersections are: 6m @ 0.63% V 2 O 5 , 1.53% Pb, 0.58% Zn from 48m

O , 1.53% Pb, 0.58% Zn from 48m 3m @ 0.92% V 2 O 5 , 2.7% Pb, 0.44% Zn from 77m

(Includes 1m @ 1.81% V 2 O 5 , 4.61% Pb, 3.62% Zn from 79m (end of hole))

The hole ended in mineralisation and remains open at depth ABRC020 ended in mineralisation with a 1m intersection of 1m at 1.81% V2O5. Including zones of internal waste greater than 1m the 38m interval from 42m to 80m averages 0.31% V2O5.

At Abenab, the vanadium mineralisation occurs as descloizite, a lead-zinc vanadate, that forms veneers on clasts within breccia. Breccias are best developed in an approximately cylindrical shaped pipe that plunges to the northwest but within the pipe, breccia has preferentially developed along bedding planes. Figure 2: Cross section showing vanadium mineralisation in RC hole ABRC020 The results of the two drill holes correlate to vanadium mineralisation identified on the southern pit wall where the company has collected 95 samples from channel samples taken along benches. The samples have been sent to the assay laboratory for analysis and results will be reported when available. Next Steps The Company plans to conduct further RC drilling at the south end of the Abenab open pit to follow up vanadium mineralisation intersected in holes ABRC019 and ABRC020. At this stage, up to 10 holes are planned, which in conjunction with the 95 channel samples already taken at the south wall of the pit, will support a newly defined Inferred JORC 2012 resource estimate for the Abenab Project and a pit cutback. ***ENDS*** For further information, please refer to the Company's website or contact: Michael Minosora Investor Relations Chairman Victoria Humphries victoria@nwrcommunications.com.au P: +61 (0) 413 056 909

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information This document contains forward-looking statements concerning Golden Deeps. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of, the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes. Forward looking statements in this document are based on the company's beliefs, opinions and estimates of Golden Deeps Ltd as of the dates the forward looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Competent Person Statement The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Martin Bennett. Mr Bennett is a consultant to Golden Deeps Limited and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bennett has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Bennett consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

APPENDIX 1 Abenab Phase 1 Drilling Program RC Holes ABRC019 - ABRC020 Results Hole_ID From To Pb_pct Zn_pct V2O5_pct ABRC019 0 1 0.29 0.12 0.07 ABRC019 1 2 0.40 0.22 0.12 ABRC019 2 3 0.51 0.22 0.16 ABRC019 3 4 0.64 0.28 0.21 ABRC019 4 5 0.42 0.21 0.14 ABRC019 5 6 0.24 0.15 0.07 ABRC019 6 7 0.11 0.09 0.02 ABRC019 7 8 0.72 0.32 0.18 ABRC019 8 9 1.72 0.66 0.60 ABRC019 9 10 7.03 2.18 2.92 ABRC019 10 11 0.16 0.12 0.05 ABRC019 11 12 0.03 0.06 0.01 ABRC019 12 13 0.01 0.04 0.00 ABRC019 13 14 0.02 0.10 0.00 ABRC019 14 15 0.08 0.13 0.01 ABRC019 15 16 0.01 0.01 0.00 ABRC019 16 17 0.02 0.06 0.00 ABRC019 17 18 0.09 0.12 0.00 ABRC019 18 19 0.12 0.14 0.00 ABRC019 19 20 0.19 0.32 0.01 ABRC019 20 21 0.40 0.11 0.01 ABRC019 21 22 0.45 0.22 0.01 ABRC019 22 23 0.36 0.23 0.03 ABRC019 23 24 1.56 0.87 0.61 ABRC019 24 25 0.49 0.34 0.14 ABRC019 25 26 0.41 0.23 0.09 ABRC019 26 27 0.20 0.21 0.01 ABRC019 27 28 0.20 0.22 0.02 ABRC019 28 29 0.30 0.28 0.01 ABRC019 29 30 0.51 0.43 0.12 ABRC019 30 31 3.47 2.46 1.10 ABRC019 31 32 1.12 1.10 0.27 ABRC019 32 33 0.54 1.07 0.13 ABRC019 33 34 0.32 0.60 0.03 ABRC019 34 35 0.36 0.36 0.04 ABRC019 35 36 0.20 0.22 0.01 ABRC019 36 37 0.34 0.31 0.01 ABRC019 37 38 0.41 0.59 0.05 ABRC019 38 39 0.53 0.63 0.04 ABRC019 39 40 3.07 2.13 0.99 ABRC019 40 41 1.90 1.60 0.59 ABRC019 41 42 1.78 2.08 0.57 ABRC019 42 43 3.51 2.30 1.28 ABRC019 43 44 2.93 1.99 0.91

