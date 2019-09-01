Golden Deeps : Expiration of Unlisted Share Options

|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX code: GED
2 September 2019
Expiration Unlisted Share Options
Golden Deeps Limited advises that 15,003,000 unlisted share options with an exercise price of $0.015 per share expired on 31 August 2019.
Sincerely.
Martin Stein
Company Secretary
Golden Deeps Limited
P: +61 (08) 9481 7833




