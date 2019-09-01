Log in
Golden Deeps : Expiration of Unlisted Share Options

09/01/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX code: GED

2 September 2019

Expiration Unlisted Share Options

Golden Deeps Limited advises that 15,003,000 unlisted share options with an exercise price of $0.015 per share expired on 31 August 2019.

Sincerely.

Martin Stein

Company Secretary

Golden Deeps Limited

P: +61 (08) 9481 7833

Golden Deeps Limited

(ABN 12 054 570 777)

1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872

t: +61 8 9481 7833

f: +61 8 9481 7835

Page | 1

Disclaimer

Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 02:21:01 UTC
