Golden Deeps : Full Year Statutory Accounts

GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Golden Deeps Limited and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2019.

DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company during and since the end of the financial year were:

Michael Minosora (appointed 01/09/2018)

Michael Rodriguez (appointed 30/11/2018)

Michael Scivolo

Michael Norburn

Robert Collins

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The Company has made significant progress on the development of it's Abenab Vanadium Project near Grootfontein in Namibia. The project is considered to be highly prospective for vanadium and also lead, zinc and copper. A resource definition and exploration drilling program commenced at the Abenab Mine in April and metallurgical testwork on vanadium bearing stockpiles and tailings is well advanced.

ABENAB VANADIUM PROJECT

The Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Abenab Vanadium Project (AVP). The Project is located in the Otavi Mountain Land (OML), north east Namibia (Figure 1). The OML is a globally significant base metal province with production coming from several mines, including the now closed Tsumeb, Kombat, Abenab, and Berg Aukas.

The AVP landholding stands at 115.36 km2 with further areas under application. The Company has two Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPL's) currently undergoing a statutory renewal process (EPL5496 and 3543) and three EPL applications (EPL5232, 5233 and 5234). EPL5509 and 5510 were relinquished. Refer to Figure 2.

Figure 1: Location of the Grootfontein Base Metal Project

On its tenements and applications, the Company holds two of the five historically important mines of the Otavi Mountain Land - Abenab and Abenab West (formerly known as Christiana). Both mines have only been tested over short strike lengths, with significant exploration upside available to the Company.