Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Golden Deeps : Full Year Statutory Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:07am EDT

AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ACN: 054 570 777

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

30 JUNE 2019

GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED

CONTENTS

Contents

Page

No.

Company Directory

1

Directors' Report

2

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

24

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

25

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

26

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

28

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

29

Directors' Declaration

57

Auditor's Independence Declaration

58

Independent Audit Report

59

Contents

GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED

COMPANY DIRECTORY

DIRECTORS

AUDITORS

Michael Minosora (appointed 01/09/2018)

Crowe Perth

Michael Rodriguez (appointed 30/11/2018)

Level 5, 45 St Georges Terrace

Michael Scivolo

Perth, WA, 6000

Michael Norburn

Robert Collins

BANKERS

COMPANY SECRETARY

Westpac Banking Corporation

109 St George's Terrace

Martin Stein

Perth, WA, 6000

SHARE REGISTRY

REGISTERED OFFICE

Advanced Share Registry Limited

110 Stirling Highway

Level 1, 8 Parliament Place

Nedlands, WA, 6009

West Perth, WA, 6005

Telephone:

(08) 9389 8033

Telephone: (08) 9481 7833

Facsimile:

(08) 9262 3723

Facsimile:

(08) 9481 7835

Email:

ged@goldendeeps.com

Website:

www.goldendeeps.com

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Golden Deeps Limited is listed on the

SOLICITORS

Australian Securities Exchange.

Steinepreis Paganin

ASX code for shares: GED

Level 4, The Read Buildings

16 Milligan Street

Perth, WA, 6000

Company Directory

Page No. 1

GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Golden Deeps Limited and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2019.

DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company during and since the end of the financial year were:

Michael Minosora (appointed 01/09/2018)

Michael Rodriguez (appointed 30/11/2018)

Michael Scivolo

Michael Norburn

Robert Collins

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The Company has made significant progress on the development of it's Abenab Vanadium Project near Grootfontein in Namibia. The project is considered to be highly prospective for vanadium and also lead, zinc and copper. A resource definition and exploration drilling program commenced at the Abenab Mine in April and metallurgical testwork on vanadium bearing stockpiles and tailings is well advanced.

ABENAB VANADIUM PROJECT

The Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Abenab Vanadium Project (AVP). The Project is located in the Otavi Mountain Land (OML), north east Namibia (Figure 1). The OML is a globally significant base metal province with production coming from several mines, including the now closed Tsumeb, Kombat, Abenab, and Berg Aukas.

The AVP landholding stands at 115.36 km2 with further areas under application. The Company has two Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPL's) currently undergoing a statutory renewal process (EPL5496 and 3543) and three EPL applications (EPL5232, 5233 and 5234). EPL5509 and 5510 were relinquished. Refer to Figure 2.

Figure 1: Location of the Grootfontein Base Metal Project

On its tenements and applications, the Company holds two of the five historically important mines of the Otavi Mountain Land - Abenab and Abenab West (formerly known as Christiana). Both mines have only been tested over short strike lengths, with significant exploration upside available to the Company.

Directors' Report

Page No. 2

GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (continued)

There are three recognised base metal trends with extensive strike lengths located within the tenement package, namely the Abenab, Khusib, and Pavian Trends. These trends have been the main focus of the Company's exploration efforts.

Each trend hosts at least one high priority exploration target identified by a prospectivity review completed earlier. These trends and targets in priority order are as follows:

  • Abenab Trend: The Abenab Trend is defined by a series of V-Zn-Pb-Cu occurrences and geochemical anomalies located near the contact between the Auros Shale and Maieberg Dolomites. Approximately 40km strike extent of this highly prospective trend lies within the Company's EPL3543 and EPL5496 (Figure 3). The Company controls all the key mines along the trend, including Abenab, Abenab West, Karuchas West, Okurundu Pipe and Nosib Block.
  • Khusib Trend: Copper-silver trend over 6km strike. Contains the Khusib Springs Mine (excised) and at least six untested bedrock EM conductors.
  • Pavian Trend: A lead-zinc mineralised trend with over 6km of strike held by the Company. It is the interpreted strike extension of the Border deposit and the recent Toggenburg discovery, which are held by a subsidiary of Sabre Resources Ltd.

Figure 2: The location of Khusib Springs, Nosib Block, Abenab and Abenab West mines within the Golden Deeps Ltd Abenab Vanadium Project, Otavi Mountainland, Namibia

Directors' Report

Page No. 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 07:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57aENI : announced as Global Compact LEAD
PU
03:55aPERFECT WORLD'S 'RE : Evolve' Nominated for ROOKIE PRIZE TGS2019
AQ
03:55aWorld's Largest Electronics Marketplace Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) & electronicAsia Open in October
BU
03:54aEDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : Form 8.3 - Eddie Stobart Logistics plc
AQ
03:53aALM. BRAND A/S : – Weekly report on share buybacks
AQ
03:52aBEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : UCD Puts Up a Good Show in BUCG's Badminton Matches 2019-09-23
PU
03:47aSAP : Personalizing Workplace Learning with SAP and EMOTIV
PU
03:46aTOKMANNI OYJ : Members of Tokmanni Group's Nomination Board
AQ
03:45aLessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook
RE
03:44aUNIVERSAL HEALTH INTL : CARIBBEAN-HEALTH - PAHO prepares for UN High-level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage in the Caribbean
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2Asian shares ease on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
3SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
5AIRBUS SE : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group