Golden Deeps : Funds Raised via Issue of Shares Upon Conversion of Options

26 June 2019

ASX code: GED

Funds Raised via Issue of Shares Upon Conversion of Options

Golden Deeps Limited (Company) is pleased to announce that it has received Applications for Shares Upon Exercise of Options from holders of a total of 40,700,000 unlisted options, with an exercise price of $0.015 per share and an expiry date of 31 August 2019.

The Company has processed the conversion of these options and issued 40,700,000 fully paid ordinary shares, raising total funds of $610,500 for the Company. These funds will be used to continue the drilling and development at the Company's Abenab vanadium project located in Namibia, as well as for working capital purposes.

An Appendix 3B in relation to the option conversion and issue of shares will be lodged shortly.

Sincerely.

Martin Stein

Company Secretary

