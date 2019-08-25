Golden Deeps : Investor Presentation

Accelerating the Development of the Abenab Vanadium Project in Namibia
26 August 2019
Overview - Abenab Project
-
The Abenab Project covers 40km of the prospective Abenab mineralised trend in Namibia and is host to:
-
-
Abenab Mine
-
Abenab West Mine
-
Nosib Mine
-
Okarundu Pipe Vanadium Mine
-
Nine additional vanadium occurrences have been identified
-
Inferred Mineral Resource* of 2.80Mt @ 0.66% V2O5 (vanadium pentoxide), 2.35% Pb (lead), 0.94% Zn (zinc) at a 0.2% V2O5 cut-off
-
Metallugical test work demonstrates up to 30 times ore to concentrate upgrade of Abenab ores using simple gravity separation**
-
Previously announced JV with Generous Metals Ltd proceeding
-
Work ongoing to bring the Abenab Project into production
*Refer to ASX announcement dated 31 January 2019 and titled "Major Resource Upgrade at Abenab Vanadium Project". The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in this announcement.
**Refer to ASX announcement dated 22 August 2019 and titled "Path to Production - 30x Increase Vanadium Concentrate Grade". The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in this announcement.
Abenab Project Location
-
Located in the mineral-rich Otavi Mountain Land in northern Namibia
-
GED controls key mines and prospects along a 40km long lithological and structural trend
-
Four granted EPLs and three pending EPL applications
-
562km² of highly prospective ground for vanadium, copper, lead and zinc
-
Historic Vanadium mines located in GED's ground :
-
-
Abenab (produced 102,000 T
concentrate @ 18% V2O5, 13% Zn, 42% Pb)
-
Abenab West (produced 74,000 T concentrate @13% V2O5, 72% Pb)
Development Pathway
Abenab Project Development Pathway
-
Initial operations to process existing surface minerals followed by the development of below ground mineral resources
-
Further resource definition drilling to develop the below ground mineral resources
-
Detailed engineering study to develop a 250,000 - 500,000 tpa modular concentrator process plant to produce high value concentrate for supply to third party contract refineries
-
Identification and firm pricing for refining of concentrate from existing low cost contract refineries
-
Extension drilling to increase LOM and increase existing resources base
|
2019 to Date
|
Q4 2019 - Q1 2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Drilling
|
Initial (above ground minerals) operations
|
Plant commissioning
|
|
- detailed design and engineering
|
|
|
|
|
Metallurgical Work
|
Bankable Feasibility Study
|
Initial operations commence
|
|
|
|
Develop Process Flow Sheet Design
|
Plant Construction
|
Production of V205, Pb and Zn
|
|
|
Concentrate
|
|
|
|
Preliminary Scoping Study
|
|
Concentrate supply to refineries
|
|
|
|
|
|
Below ground mineral resources
|
|
|
development
|
|
|
The Abenab Project presents a fundamental difference from (all) other vanadium projects as its
ore is simple to beneficiate and concentrates to a very high level
|
Comparison
|
Abenab Ore
|
Typical Vanadium Source
|
|
|
|
Ore Type
|
Descloizite
|
Titano-magnetite
|
|
|
|
Concentrate
|
18-21% V2O5
|
1-% V2O5
|
|
Refer to Avonlea Minerals Ltd ASX announcement dated 8 March
|
|
|
2012 and titled "Positive Vanadium Gravity Separation Test Work".
|
|
|
|
|
Crushing and Concentrating
|
Crushing circuit with gravity separation
|
Crushing, grind & regrind required to support
|
|
|
effective magnetic separation
|
|
|
|
Concentrator CAPEX & OPEX
|
Low, due to simplicity of the gravity
|
High, represents ~35 -40% of total plant
|
|
separation process and higher grade
|
operating cost attributable to the multi stage
|
|
concentrate produced
|
grinding, magnetic separation, roasting circuit
|
|
|
and reagents
|
|
|
|
Refinery Process
|
|
Downstream processing (salt roast / leach) is
|
|
Concentrate amenable to third party
|
typically larger & more complex due to pyro &
|
|
contract refineries.
|
hydro metallurgical processes required and
|
|
|
process reagent losses to waste
|
|
|
|
Refinery CAPEX & OPEX
|
Not applicable
|
High, due to energy intensive multe stage hydro
|
|
|
& Pyro met processes required
|
|
|
|
By - products
|
Pb & Zn recoverable
|
Low grade Iron Ore and TiO2
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 26 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 22:35:03 UTC