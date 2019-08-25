Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Golden Deeps : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

Accelerating the Development of the Abenab Vanadium Project in Namibia

26 August 2019

1

Overview - Abenab Project

  • The Abenab Project covers 40km of the prospective Abenab mineralised trend in Namibia and is host to:
    • Abenab Mine
    • Abenab West Mine
    • Nosib Mine
    • Okarundu Pipe Vanadium Mine
    • Nine additional vanadium occurrences have been identified
  • Inferred Mineral Resource* of 2.80Mt @ 0.66% V2O5 (vanadium pentoxide), 2.35% Pb (lead), 0.94% Zn (zinc) at a 0.2% V2O5 cut-off
  • Metallugical test work demonstrates up to 30 times ore to concentrate upgrade of Abenab ores using simple gravity separation**
  • Previously announced JV with Generous Metals Ltd proceeding
  • Work ongoing to bring the Abenab Project into production

*Refer to ASX announcement dated 31 January 2019 and titled "Major Resource Upgrade at Abenab Vanadium Project". The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in this announcement.

**Refer to ASX announcement dated 22 August 2019 and titled "Path to Production - 30x Increase Vanadium Concentrate Grade". The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in this announcement.

Abenab Project Location

  • Located in the mineral-rich Otavi Mountain Land in northern Namibia
  • GED controls key mines and prospects along a 40km long lithological and structural trend
  • Four granted EPLs and three pending EPL applications
  • 562km² of highly prospective ground for vanadium, copper, lead and zinc
  • Historic Vanadium mines located in GED's ground :
    • Abenab (produced 102,000 T
      concentrate @ 18% V2O5, 13% Zn, 42% Pb)
    • Abenab West (produced 74,000 T concentrate @13% V2O5, 72% Pb)

Development Pathway

Abenab Project Development Pathway

  • Initial operations to process existing surface minerals followed by the development of below ground mineral resources
  • Further resource definition drilling to develop the below ground mineral resources
  • Detailed engineering study to develop a 250,000 - 500,000 tpa modular concentrator process plant to produce high value concentrate for supply to third party contract refineries
  • Identification and firm pricing for refining of concentrate from existing low cost contract refineries
  • Extension drilling to increase LOM and increase existing resources base

2019 to Date

Q4 2019 - Q1 2020

2020

Drilling

Initial (above ground minerals) operations

Plant commissioning

- detailed design and engineering

Metallurgical Work

Bankable Feasibility Study

Initial operations commence

Develop Process Flow Sheet Design

Plant Construction

Production of V205, Pb and Zn

Concentrate

Preliminary Scoping Study

Concentrate supply to refineries

Below ground mineral resources

development

The GED Difference

The Abenab Project presents a fundamental difference from (all) other vanadium projects as its

ore is simple to beneficiate and concentrates to a very high level

Comparison

Abenab Ore

Typical Vanadium Source

Ore Type

Descloizite

Titano-magnetite

Concentrate

18-21% V2O5

1-% V2O5

Refer to Avonlea Minerals Ltd ASX announcement dated 8 March

2012 and titled "Positive Vanadium Gravity Separation Test Work".

Crushing and Concentrating

Crushing circuit with gravity separation

Crushing, grind & regrind required to support

effective magnetic separation

Concentrator CAPEX & OPEX

Low, due to simplicity of the gravity

High, represents ~35 -40% of total plant

separation process and higher grade

operating cost attributable to the multi stage

concentrate produced

grinding, magnetic separation, roasting circuit

and reagents

Refinery Process

Downstream processing (salt roast / leach) is

Concentrate amenable to third party

typically larger & more complex due to pyro &

contract refineries.

hydro metallurgical processes required and

process reagent losses to waste

Refinery CAPEX & OPEX

Not applicable

High, due to energy intensive multe stage hydro

& Pyro met processes required

By - products

Pb & Zn recoverable

Low grade Iron Ore and TiO2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 26 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 22:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:07pAustralia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush
RE
07:05pAmerican Creek Announces Additional $1,000,000 Strategic Financing with Eric Sprott
NE
07:01pGrid Transformation Leader Mark Paterson Joins Strategen, Launches Australia Office
BU
07:00pMaha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Announces Filing of Second Quarter Report and Live Webcast
GL
06:54pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : Nearly $2.5M raised at 2019 Canadian Pacific Women's Open; a new record
AQ
06:51pMCGRATH : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window
PU
06:51pMCGRATH : 2019 Annual Report Opens in a new Window
PU
06:51pMCGRATH : FY19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
06:46pWALT DISNEY : Disney Presents Upcoming Live-Action and Animated Movie Slate at D23 Expo 20…
PU
06:36pGOLDEN DEEPS : Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel
2Australia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush
3GOLDEN DEEPS : Investor Presentation
4CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD : CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : Nearly $2.5M raised at 2019 Canadian Pacific Women's..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Presents Upcoming Live-Action and Animated Movie Slate at D23..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group