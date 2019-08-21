Log in
Golden Deeps : Path to Production - 30x Increase Vanadium Concentrate Grade

08/21/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 August 2019

ASX code: GED

Pathway to Production Secured through 30x Increase in Vanadium

Concentrate Grade from Existing Abenab Stockpiles

Highlights:

  • 30 times upgrade achieved on existing above ground stockpiles using simple gravity separation
  • Final bulk concentrate sample produced at 8.9% V2O5, 30.5% Pb and 8.95% Zn from above ground stockpiles and indicates capability to achieve >19% V2O5 grade from the main ore body assuming a 30 times upgrade factor can be applied
  • Confirmation that the above ground stockpiles can be used for initial operations at the Company's Abenab Project in advance of the below ground mineral resource
  • Consistency of process demonstrated across both higher and lower head grades
  • Additional recovery is possible through:
  1. Optimising the final design
  1. Selection of appropriate spiral and separation technologies
    1. Use of recycle streams
  • Utilising the above ground stockpiles will be a positive environmental benefit for the site and surrounding area
  • Excellent support from the Namibian Government to commence initial operations under a simplified Works Approval process

Golden Deeps Limited ("Golden Deeps" or "the Company") (ASX: GED) the Namibian focused explorer targeting low cost vanadium production, is pleased to provide the following update based on the preliminary results from the Company's recent metallurgical testing undertaken on bulk samples from its 100% owned Abenab Vanadium, Lead and Zinc Project, located in North Eastern Namibia.

Executive Chairman Michael Minosora commenting on the Pathway to Production stated:

"Identifying that the above ground stockpiles as amenable to simple gravity separation result in a significantly upgraded (x30) concentrate is a huge milestone for the Company. This has the potential to reduce the time to production for the Abenab Project by 12 months, generating early cash flow for the operations whilst the below ground mineral resource is developed.

Page | 1

"In addition, the Company has been advised by the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy that the processing of the above ground stockpiles will not require a full mining licence and that a simplified plant scope works approval could be utilised. This has the benefit of reducing the approvals process and further reducing the development timeline to production.

"As a reminder to investors, the development of the Abenab Project is designed on the basis of producing a very high grade Vanadium, Lead and Zinc concentrate which is to be shipped to third party refineries for the extraction of Vanadium, Lead and Zinc."

Metallurgical Test Work Program

Previous test work identified that Abenab ore is able to be very substantially concentrated through simple gravity separation. While previous success has been achieved through utilising spiral separation, the Company examined additional technologies during the recent metallurgical test work program including shaking tables, centrifuges and Mozley tables. MINTEK of Johannesburg, a highly regarded South African specialist metallurgical testwork company in South Africa was commissioned to undertake the extensive test work program.

An initial parcel of eight tonnes of ore was sourced from the existing above ground mineral material located on-site at Abenab and collected in one tonne lots. The initial composite eight tonnes was assayed at 0.30% V2O5, 1.29% Pb & 1.14% Zn and was jaw crushed and pulverised to a sub 1mm size prior to undergoing gravity separation through the various techniques.

The separation process identified that a three stage rougher circuit, followed by a three stage Scavenger circuit, provided the best overall return for a concentrate grade of 8.9 % V2O5, 30.5% Pb and 8.95% Zinc, or a

30x upgrade on Vanadium units.

The bulk sample produced will be dispatched for testing with refineries for extraction of the Vanadium, Lead and Zinc minerals.

Further improvements in recovery and grade should be possible through the introduction of recycle streams and this assessment is continuing to identify the optimum grade and recovery for an operating plant.

Page | 2

Falcon

Falcon

Fig 1: Test Program Flowsheet

Comminution Results

Comminution tests performed in line with an expected dolomite/limestone base offered typical crushing results in line with this base mineral. Of note is the low abrasion index.

Crushing Work Index (ave)

7.8 kWh/t

Bond Rod Work Index

19.4 kWh/t

Abrasion Index

0.03 g

This offers numerous off the shelf equipment crushing options to optimise the crushing circuit to achieve a sub 1mm particle.

Gravity Separation Results

The sample supplied for testing showed a bias towards the finer fraction and was successfully removed using a simple de-sliming hydro cyclone. This test successfully rejected 40% of the fine material with only a 6% loss of total Vanadium to reject. Additional testing of this tails stream using a Falcon centrifuge identified that ~ ½ of this can be recovered in an operating plant.

Page | 3

Fig 2: Head Grade Particle Size Distribution

The results of the first pass gravity separation test results are shown below. Noticeable is the darker hue towards the concentrate streams along with the removal of fines/slimes in the tailings streams.

Fig 3: First Pass Separations

The primary and secondary spiral separations showed definitive signs of upgradability at each successive separation stage on the concentrate stream. Grade and/or recovery improvements were further noted with tertiary cleaning and the use of a scavenger circuit on the tailings achieving a Vanadium upgrade near to 30x the starting head grade.

V2O5

Pb

Zn

Head Grade

0.30%

1.29%

1.14%

Concentrate Grade

8.93%

30.54%

8.95%

Upgrade Factor

30

24

8

Page | 4

Fig 4: Grade Recovery Profile - Stage 1

This is in line with, if not slightly better than that achieved from the previously reported Avonlea test works undertaken on Abenab ore with a much higher starting grade using less stages of separation. This is a huge positive for the Project given the starting grade of the sample tested @0.30% V2O5, and the larger scale of this test work program provides confidence that simple gravity separation techniques are suitable for this application across a varied range of starting head grades.

Assuming an upgrade factor of 30 times can be applied to the main orebody, with a starting grade of 0.66% V205*, then a concentrate grade of >19% V2O5 would be expected utilising a similar flowsheet design.

Fig 5: Comparison of Upgradability from Various Abenab Testwork

Process Control Benefit

Another benefit the test work has achieved is proving the use of density measurement as a suitable process control method. To reduce cost and time, density assessment of the material was investigated as an alternative for full chemical analysis. This has proven very successful with a correlation of 99.6% and creates a significant opportunity for simplified process control within an operating plant.

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 02:37:09 UTC
