Golden Deeps : Phase 1 Drilling Complete - High Grade Vanadium Intersected

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX code: GED 14 August 2019 Phase 1 Resource Definition and Development Drilling Program Complete - High-Grade Vanadium Intersected Highlights: Phase 1 of Resource Definition and Development Drilling Program at Abenab Complete including: o Resource Definition Drilling Program

o Mine Development Evaluation Drilling Program o Surface Mineralised Ore Drilling Program

Resource Definition Drilling Program Mine Development Evaluation Drilling Program Surface Mineralised Ore Drilling Program Resource Definition Drilling intersected broad zones of high-grade vanadium pentoxide mineralisation including: ABD0015 64.18m at 0.90% V2O5, 2.01% Pb, 0.65% Zn from 207m

Abenab existing Inferred Mineral Resource calculated at a cut-off grade of 0.2% V 2 O 5. - latest intersections within ABD015 likely to result in an increase in the resource tonnes

cut-off grade of 0.2% V O - latest intersections within ABD015 likely to result in an increase in the resource tonnes Mine Development Drilling supports pit cut-back potential of the Abenab pit through discovery of remnant vanadium mineralisation in the southern wall of the pit

cut-back potential of the Abenab pit through discovery of remnant vanadium mineralisation in the southern wall of the pit Surface Drilling intersects vanadium mineralisation around the open pit: o ABRCD016 3m @ 0.62% V2O5 from surface Phase 2 drilling program planned for Q4 2019 Golden Deeps Limited ("GED" or "Company") is pleased to announce the results in from its newly completed three part Phase 1 Resource Definition and Development Drilling Program at the Company's Abenab Vanadium Project in Namibia. The program (completed in July) comprised a total of 23 holes for 3,638m which included in-fill and extension diamond drill holes into the existing Abenab resource and shallow reverse circulation (RC) drilling around the historic open pit. The Phase 1 Program commenced in April 2019, and was designed to underpin the Company's near-term plans to develop a mining operation at Abenab. Phase 1 consisted of three key focal areas: Resource Definition Drilling

Mine Development Drilling

GED Chairman Michael Minosora stated "The initial results from our Phase 1 Resource Definition and Development Drilling Program are very positive and highlight the real potential that exists at Abenab for a further increase in the size of the existing resource. Of significance, intersection grade results from Hole ABD015 are likely to result in an increase in resource tonnes of our existing Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.80Mt @ 0.66% V2O5 (vanadium pentoxide), 2.35% Pb (lead), 0.94% Zn (zinc) at a 0.2% V2O5 cutoff. This is a fantastic result for the Company and its shareholders given we only recently upgraded the resource earlier this year and whilst we still await some results from Phase 1, we are looking forward to commencing Phase 2 drilling in Q4." Resource Definition and Drilling Program To date, the Company has received results from two of the five diamond holes; ABD015 and ABRCD016 (Figure 1). Figure 1: Abenab Mine drill hole location plan. Hole ABD015 is located centrally within the Abenab resource and intersected brecciated dolomite with spar calcite-descloizite (PbZn(VO4)(OH)) fracture fill from 208m to 272m (Figure 2). The best intersection at a cut-off grade of 0.2% V2O5 is: 64.18m at 0.90% V 2 O 5 , 2.01% Pb, 0.65% Zn from 207m in ABD015 Includes 19m at 1.25% V 2 O 5 , 2.73% Pb, 0.878% Zn from 230m Hole ABRCD016 was drilled on the margin of the existing resource targeting possible up dip extensions. The hole intersected multiple zones of dolomite breccia with minor descloizite mineralisation between 151m and 266m, an interval of 115m. Best intersections include: 10.68m at 0.26% V2O5, 0.57% Pb, 0.17% Zn from 167m

5.8m at 0.3% V 2 O 5 , 0.92% Pb, 0.30% Zn from 203m

O , 0.92% Pb, 0.30% Zn from 203m 6.9m at 0.25% V 2 O 5 , 0.58% Pb, 0.32% Zn from 216.1m The current Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.80Mt @ 0.66% V2O5 (vanadium pentoxide), 2.35% Pb (lead), 0.94% Zn (zinc) for Abenab is calculated at a cut-offgrade of 0.2% V2O5 (ASX Announcement 31st January 2019). These latest intersections within ABD015, which are greater than the cut off grade of 0.2% V2O5, will likely result in an increase in the resource tonnes. Figure 2: Cross section showing hole ABD015 and the Abenab resource boundary Mine Development Evaluation Drilling Program The Abenab RC drilling program targeted shallow vanadium mineralisation adjacent to the historic Abenab open pit. This program forms part of a broader study evaluating mining options for the current defined resource including whether the resource will be accessed using an open-pit or underground mining method. Shallow mineralisation up dip/plunge of the main resource could support a pit cut-back, with the recent discovery of remnant vanadium mineralisation in the southern wall of the pit providing further support. This area was targeted by holes ABRC019 and ABRC020 that intersected zones with visible descloizite. Results from these holes are pending. Detailed geological mapping is planned to delineate the extent of the remnant vanadium mineralisation in the south wall of the open pit. This will be followed up with channel sampling and potentially further drilling to in-fill coverage around RC holes ABRC019 and ABRC020.

Surface Vanadium Mineralisation Drilling Program The RC drilling also tested the vanadium mineralisation over a broad area around the pit within the top 1- 2m. This coarse fill material is considered to be vanadium mineralisation from earlier mining operations, but could also contain material from old stockpiles and tails. The surface vanadium mineralisation has a vanadium grade commonly ranging from 0.1 to 0.3% V2O5 with high grade zones of up to 3m at 0.62% V2O5 in the RC precollar of hole ABRCD016. Evaluation of this mineralisation is underway to possibly form part of the joint venture with GMC (ASX Announcement 8th April 2019). The best intersections from the surface vanadium mineralisation drilling include: • ABRCD016 3m @ 0.62% V2O5 from surface • ABRCD017 4m @ 0.37% V2O5 from surface • ABRC002 5m @ 0.3% V2O5 from surface Work Planned Pending the results from the Phase 1 drilling program at Abenab, the Company anticipates carrying out an additional in-fill drilling program of 5-6 holes to potentially convert the existing JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category. Phase 2 drilling is planned for Q4 2019. Further drill testing of the surface vanadium mineralisation around the open pit is planned to supplement the RC drilling already completed. The volume and grade of this material will be estimated to determine if it can be added to the vanadium bearing stockpiles and tails already sampled that form part of the GMC JV. In addition, an auger sampling program is planned to assess the grade of unconstrained tailings that extend from the old processing plant for over a kilometre to the northeast. Further results from these programs will be reported as they become available. ***ENDS*** For further information, please refer to the Company's website or: Martin Stein Michael Minosora Phone: (08) 9481 7833 Company Secretary Chairman Investor Relations Victoria Humphries victoria@nwrcommunications.com.au

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information This document contains forward-looking statements concerning Golden Deeps. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of, the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes. Forward looking statements in this document are based on the company's beliefs, opinions and estimates of Golden Deeps as of the dates the forward looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Competent Person Statement The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. Martin Bennett. Mr Bennett is a consultant to Golden Deeps Limited and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bennett has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Bennett consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

