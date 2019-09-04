Golden Deeps : Shallow Drilling Extends Surface Mineralised Material

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
5 September 2019
ASX code: GED
Shallow Drilling Extends Surface Mineralised
Material at Abenab
Highlights:
-
Shallow RC drilling extends area of surface mineralised material near the Abenab open pit
ABRC023 2m @ 1.42% V2O5, 3.33% Pb, 1.15% Zn from surface
ABRC025 3m @ 0.5% V2O5, 1.31% Pb, 1.06% Zn from surface
-
New surface mineralised material could be processed as part of the joint venture with Generous Metals Company Ltd
-
Additional shallow RC drilling planned to delineate the extent of the mineralised material
Golden Deeps Limited ("Golden Deeps" or "the Company") ASX: GED which is targeting low cost vanadium production, is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's recent Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling programme conducted at the Abenab Vanadium, Lead and Zinc Project located in North Eastern Namibia.
GED Chairman Michael Minosora stated "The extension of the area of surface mineralised materials potentially extends the life of the initial operations at the Abenab Project at a very low cost is very positive for the economics
of the Project".
The Company completed seven shallow RC holes (ABRC021-27) at the Abenab Project in July (Figure 1) to test for extensions to the surface mineralised material surrounding the historic open pit and mill at Abenab. The drilling was conducted on an approximate 100m x 100m grid in an area to the northeast of the open pit. The holes were drilled vertically to a maximum depth of 6m. Results include:
ABRC023 2m @ 1.42% V2O5, 3.33% Pb, 1.15% Zn from surface
ABRC025 3m @ 0.5% V2O5, 1.31% Pb, 1.06% Zn from surface
The newly identified areas of surface mineralised material should add to the previously reported rock stockpiles and tails that form part of the joint venture with Generous Metals Company Ltd1. Surface rock chip sampling of the Abenab rock stockpile gave results up to 1.79% V2O5. The tailings were sampled on a 10m x 10m grid using a powered auger returning results up to 1.24% V2O5 with an average grade of 0.27% V2O5, 2.28% Zn, 1.58% Pb.
In addition to the shallow RC drilling GED has also conducted shallow powered auger drilling of a broad area of unconstrained tailings that extends for over 1km to the northeast of the historic processing plant. The results from this program will be reported when results are available.
1 Refer to GED ASX release dated 11 January 2019 'Vanadium-bearing stockpiles and tailings delineated at Abenab'. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in this announcement.
|
Next Steps
The Company plans to conduct additional shallow RC drilling to delineate the extent of the surface mineralised and tails. Drilling will be conducted on a 50m x 50m grid with in-fill drilling in some locations.
Figure 1: Phase 1 drilling completed at Abenab Mine
Figure 2: Pit dug to 1m into surface mineralised material comprising old stockpile material and tails near the Abenab open pit
***ENDS***
For further information, please refer to the Company's website or contact:
|
Michael Minosora
|
Investor Relations
|
Executive Chairman
|
Victoria Humphries
|
Golden Deeps Limited
|
victoria@nwrcommunications.com.au
|
P: +61 (0) 413 056 909
|
-
minosora@seabourncapital.com
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This document contains forward-looking statements concerning Golden Deeps. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of, the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes.
Forward looking statements in this document are based on the company's beliefs, opinions and estimates of Golden Deeps Ltd as of the dates the forward looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Martin Bennett. Mr Bennett is an employee of Golden Deeps Limited and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bennett has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Bennett consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
APPENDIX 1
Abenab Phase 1 Drilling Program
RC Holes ABRC021 - ABRC027 Results
|
Hole_ID
|
From
|
To
|
Cu_pct
|
Pb_pct
|
Zn_pct
|
V2O5_pct
|
Comment
|
ABRC021
|
0
|
1
|
0.03
|
3.72
|
4.86
|
0.41
|
|
ABRC021
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Cavity
|
ABRC021
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Cavity
|
ABRC021
|
3
|
4
|
0.00
|
0.32
|
0.25
|
0.05
|
|
ABRC021
|
4
|
5
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
|
ABRC021
|
5
|
6
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
ABRC022
|
0
|
1
|
0.05
|
2.28
|
0.89
|
0.93
|
|
ABRC022
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Cavity
|
ABRC022
|
2
|
3
|
0.02
|
1.00
|
0.39
|
0.41
|
|
ABRC022
|
3
|
4
|
0.00
|
0.10
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
|
ABRC023
|
0
|
1
|
0.07
|
3.55
|
1.76
|
1.53
|
|
ABRC023
|
1
|
2
|
0.06
|
3.11
|
1.35
|
1.31
|
|
ABRC023
|
2
|
3
|
0.00
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
|
ABRC023
|
3
|
4
|
0.00
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
|
ABRC023
|
4
|
5
|
0.00
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
|
ABRC023
|
5
|
6
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
|
ABRC023
|
6
|
7
|
0.00
|
0.06
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
|
ABRC024
|
0
|
1
|
0.04
|
1.80
|
1.30
|
0.57
|
|
ABRC024
|
1
|
2
|
0.03
|
1.48
|
1.01
|
0.59
|
|
ABRC024
|
2
|
3
|
0.01
|
0.47
|
0.35
|
0.17
|
|
ABRC024
|
3
|
4
|
0.00
|
0.20
|
0.14
|
0.07
|
|
ABRC024
|
4
|
5
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
|
ABRC024
|
5
|
6
|
0.00
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
|
ABRC025
|
0
|
1
|
0.05
|
2.29
|
1.48
|
0.90
|
|
ABRC025
|
1
|
2
|
0.03
|
1.09
|
1.04
|
0.40
|
|
ABRC025
|
2
|
3
|
0.02
|
0.56
|
0.66
|
0.20
|
|
ABRC026
|
0
|
1
|
0.05
|
1.84
|
2.31
|
0.65
|
|
ABRC026
|
1
|
2
|
0.02
|
0.88
|
0.89
|
0.33
|
|
ABRC026
|
2
|
3
|
0.03
|
1.17
|
0.87
|
0.45
|
|
ABRC026
|
3
|
4
|
0.01
|
0.23
|
0.20
|
0.08
|
|
ABRC026
|
4
|
5
|
0.00
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
|
ABRC027
|
0
|
1
|
0.02
|
0.71
|
0.63
|
0.24
|
|
ABRC027
|
1
|
2
|
0.01
|
0.20
|
0.14
|
0.08
|
|
ABRC027
|
2
|
3
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
|
ABRC027
|
3
|
4
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
|
ABRC027
|
4
|
5
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
|
APPENDIX 2
JORC 2012 Edition - Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
Sampling
|
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or
|
• Exploration results are based on industry best practices,
|
techniques
|
specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate
|
including sampling, assay methods, and appropriate quality
|
|
to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma
|
assurance quality control (QAQC) measures.
|
|
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
|
|
|
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|
• Reverse Circulation (RC): RC drill chips were collected at 1m
|
|
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity
|
intervals via a cone splitter in pre-numbered calico bags. The
|
|
and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems
|
quantity of sample was monitored by the geologist during
|
|
used.
|
|
drilling.
|
|
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to
|
• RC samples of between 2-4kg were sent to the laboratory
|
|
the Public Report.
|
|
|
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be
|
where they were pulverised to at least 85% passing 75 microns.
|
|
relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1
|
The pulp sample is then split to produce a sample for analysis by
|
|
m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge
|
four acid digest and Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) mass
|
|
for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,
|
spectrometry.
|
|
such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
|
|
|
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg
|
|
|
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|
|
Drilling
|
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air
|
• RC drilling was conducted using a face sampling hammer, with
|
techniques
|
blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple
|
all holes drilled a -60 degrees.
|
|
or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
|
|
|
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
|
|
Drill sample
|
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries
|
• RC sample recovery is monitored by the field geologist. Low
|
recovery
|
and results assessed.
|
|
sample recoveries are recorded on the drill log. The geologist is
|
|
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
|
present during drilling to monitor the sample recovery process.
|
|
representative nature of the samples.
|
|
There were no significant sample recovery issues encountered
|
|
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade
|
during the drilling program.
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
