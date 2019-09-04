Golden Deeps : Shallow Drilling Extends Surface Mineralised Material

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

5 September 2019

ASX code: GED

Shallow Drilling Extends Surface Mineralised

Material at Abenab

Highlights:

Shallow RC drilling extends area of surface mineralised material near the Abenab open pit

ABRC023 2m @ 1.42% V2O5, 3.33% Pb, 1.15% Zn from surface

ABRC025 3m @ 0.5% V2O5, 1.31% Pb, 1.06% Zn from surface

New surface mineralised material could be processed as part of the joint venture with Generous Metals Company Ltd

Additional shallow RC drilling planned to delineate the extent of the mineralised material

Golden Deeps Limited ("Golden Deeps" or "the Company") ASX: GED which is targeting low cost vanadium production, is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's recent Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling programme conducted at the Abenab Vanadium, Lead and Zinc Project located in North Eastern Namibia.

GED Chairman Michael Minosora stated "The extension of the area of surface mineralised materials potentially extends the life of the initial operations at the Abenab Project at a very low cost is very positive for the economics

of the Project".

The Company completed seven shallow RC holes (ABRC021-27) at the Abenab Project in July (Figure 1) to test for extensions to the surface mineralised material surrounding the historic open pit and mill at Abenab. The drilling was conducted on an approximate 100m x 100m grid in an area to the northeast of the open pit. The holes were drilled vertically to a maximum depth of 6m. Results include:

ABRC023 2m @ 1.42% V2O5, 3.33% Pb, 1.15% Zn from surface

ABRC025 3m @ 0.5% V2O5, 1.31% Pb, 1.06% Zn from surface

The newly identified areas of surface mineralised material should add to the previously reported rock stockpiles and tails that form part of the joint venture with Generous Metals Company Ltd1. Surface rock chip sampling of the Abenab rock stockpile gave results up to 1.79% V2O5. The tailings were sampled on a 10m x 10m grid using a powered auger returning results up to 1.24% V2O5 with an average grade of 0.27% V2O5, 2.28% Zn, 1.58% Pb.

In addition to the shallow RC drilling GED has also conducted shallow powered auger drilling of a broad area of unconstrained tailings that extends for over 1km to the northeast of the historic processing plant. The results from this program will be reported when results are available.

1 Refer to GED ASX release dated 11 January 2019 'Vanadium-bearing stockpiles and tailings delineated at Abenab'. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in this announcement.