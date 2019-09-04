Golden Deeps : Shallow Drilling Extends Surface Mineralised Material

Log in
0
09/04/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

5 September 2019

ASX code: GED

Shallow Drilling Extends Surface Mineralised

Material at Abenab

Highlights:

  • Shallow RC drilling extends area of surface mineralised material near the Abenab open pit

ABRC023 2m @ 1.42% V2O5, 3.33% Pb, 1.15% Zn from surface

ABRC025 3m @ 0.5% V2O5, 1.31% Pb, 1.06% Zn from surface

  • New surface mineralised material could be processed as part of the joint venture with Generous Metals Company Ltd
  • Additional shallow RC drilling planned to delineate the extent of the mineralised material

Golden Deeps Limited ("Golden Deeps" or "the Company") ASX: GED which is targeting low cost vanadium production, is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's recent Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling programme conducted at the Abenab Vanadium, Lead and Zinc Project located in North Eastern Namibia.

GED Chairman Michael Minosora stated "The extension of the area of surface mineralised materials potentially extends the life of the initial operations at the Abenab Project at a very low cost is very positive for the economics

of the Project".

The Company completed seven shallow RC holes (ABRC021-27) at the Abenab Project in July (Figure 1) to test for extensions to the surface mineralised material surrounding the historic open pit and mill at Abenab. The drilling was conducted on an approximate 100m x 100m grid in an area to the northeast of the open pit. The holes were drilled vertically to a maximum depth of 6m. Results include:

ABRC023 2m @ 1.42% V2O5, 3.33% Pb, 1.15% Zn from surface

ABRC025 3m @ 0.5% V2O5, 1.31% Pb, 1.06% Zn from surface

The newly identified areas of surface mineralised material should add to the previously reported rock stockpiles and tails that form part of the joint venture with Generous Metals Company Ltd1. Surface rock chip sampling of the Abenab rock stockpile gave results up to 1.79% V2O5. The tailings were sampled on a 10m x 10m grid using a powered auger returning results up to 1.24% V2O5 with an average grade of 0.27% V2O5, 2.28% Zn, 1.58% Pb.

In addition to the shallow RC drilling GED has also conducted shallow powered auger drilling of a broad area of unconstrained tailings that extends for over 1km to the northeast of the historic processing plant. The results from this program will be reported when results are available.

1 Refer to GED ASX release dated 11 January 2019 'Vanadium-bearing stockpiles and tailings delineated at Abenab'. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in this announcement.

Golden Deeps Limited

1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872

Page | 1

Next Steps

The Company plans to conduct additional shallow RC drilling to delineate the extent of the surface mineralised and tails. Drilling will be conducted on a 50m x 50m grid with in-fill drilling in some locations.

Figure 1: Phase 1 drilling completed at Abenab Mine

Figure 2: Pit dug to 1m into surface mineralised material comprising old stockpile material and tails near the Abenab open pit

***ENDS***

Golden Deeps Limited

1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872

Page | 2

For further information, please refer to the Company's website or contact:

Michael Minosora

Investor Relations

Executive Chairman

Victoria Humphries

Golden Deeps Limited

victoria@nwrcommunications.com.au

P: +61 (0) 413 056 909

  1. minosora@seabourncapital.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document contains forward-looking statements concerning Golden Deeps. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of, the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes.

Forward looking statements in this document are based on the company's beliefs, opinions and estimates of Golden Deeps Ltd as of the dates the forward looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Martin Bennett. Mr Bennett is an employee of Golden Deeps Limited and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bennett has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Bennett consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Golden Deeps Limited

1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872

Page | 3

APPENDIX 1

Abenab Phase 1 Drilling Program

RC Holes ABRC021 - ABRC027 Results

Hole_ID

From

To

Cu_pct

Pb_pct

Zn_pct

V2O5_pct

Comment

ABRC021

0

1

0.03

3.72

4.86

0.41

ABRC021

1

2

Cavity

ABRC021

2

3

Cavity

ABRC021

3

4

0.00

0.32

0.25

0.05

ABRC021

4

5

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

ABRC021

5

6

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

ABRC022

0

1

0.05

2.28

0.89

0.93

ABRC022

1

2

Cavity

ABRC022

2

3

0.02

1.00

0.39

0.41

ABRC022

3

4

0.00

0.10

0.05

0.04

ABRC023

0

1

0.07

3.55

1.76

1.53

ABRC023

1

2

0.06

3.11

1.35

1.31

ABRC023

2

3

0.00

0.05

0.05

0.02

ABRC023

3

4

0.00

0.03

0.04

0.01

ABRC023

4

5

0.00

0.04

0.04

0.02

ABRC023

5

6

0.00

0.02

0.08

0.01

ABRC023

6

7

0.00

0.06

0.05

0.03

ABRC024

0

1

0.04

1.80

1.30

0.57

ABRC024

1

2

0.03

1.48

1.01

0.59

ABRC024

2

3

0.01

0.47

0.35

0.17

ABRC024

3

4

0.00

0.20

0.14

0.07

ABRC024

4

5

0.00

0.02

0.02

0.01

ABRC024

5

6

0.00

0.03

0.03

0.01

ABRC025

0

1

0.05

2.29

1.48

0.90

ABRC025

1

2

0.03

1.09

1.04

0.40

ABRC025

2

3

0.02

0.56

0.66

0.20

ABRC026

0

1

0.05

1.84

2.31

0.65

ABRC026

1

2

0.02

0.88

0.89

0.33

ABRC026

2

3

0.03

1.17

0.87

0.45

ABRC026

3

4

0.01

0.23

0.20

0.08

ABRC026

4

5

0.00

0.04

0.04

0.02

ABRC027

0

1

0.02

0.71

0.63

0.24

ABRC027

1

2

0.01

0.20

0.14

0.08

ABRC027

2

3

0.00

0.02

0.02

0.01

ABRC027

3

4

0.00

0.02

0.02

0.01

ABRC027

4

5

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

Golden Deeps Limited

1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872

Page | 4

APPENDIX 2

JORC 2012 Edition - Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or

Exploration results are based on industry best practices,

techniques

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

including sampling, assay methods, and appropriate quality

to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma

assurance quality control (QAQC) measures.

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Reverse Circulation (RC): RC drill chips were collected at 1m

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

intervals via a cone splitter in pre-numbered calico bags. The

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

quantity of sample was monitored by the geologist during

used.

drilling.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to

RC samples of between 2-4kg were sent to the laboratory

the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

where they were pulverised to at least 85% passing 75 microns.

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

The pulp sample is then split to produce a sample for analysis by

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

four acid digest and Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) mass

for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

spectrometry.

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

RC drilling was conducted using a face sampling hammer, with

techniques

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple

all holes drilled a -60 degrees.

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

RC sample recovery is monitored by the field geologist. Low

recovery

and results assessed.

sample recoveries are recorded on the drill log. The geologist is

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

present during drilling to monitor the sample recovery process.

representative nature of the samples.

There were no significant sample recovery issues encountered

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

during the drilling program.

Golden Deeps Limited

1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 00:06:04 UTC
