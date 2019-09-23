Log in
Golden Deeps : Trading Halt

09/23/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

Market Announcement

24 September 2019

Golden Deeps Limited (ASX: GED) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Golden Deeps Limited ('GED') will be placed in trading halt at the request of GED, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 26 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Penelope Reid

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

24 September 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 00:21:06 UTC
