Golden Deeps : Trading Halt

24 September 2019

Golden Deeps Limited (ASX: GED) - Trading Halt

The securities of Golden Deeps Limited ('GED') will be placed in trading halt at the request of GED, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 26 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

