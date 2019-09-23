Golden Deeps : Trading Halt Request

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX code: GED

24 September 2019

Advisor Listings (Perth)

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH, WA, 6000

Via email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sir / Madam.

GOLDEN DEEPS LTD - REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Golden Deeps Ltd hereby requests a trading halt to be placed on the Company's securities pending the release of an announcement by the Company in relation to a capital raising.

The Company requests that the securities remain in a trading halt until the earlier of the announcement to the market or the commencement of trade on Thursday 26 September 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Should you have any further queries, please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned.

Sincerely.

Martin Stein

Company Secretary