Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Golden Empire Transit District : GET Board Approves Policy to Purchase Alternative Fuel Buses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:39pm EDT

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Janet Sanders
Office: 661.869.6304

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 9, 2020

GET Board Approves Policy to Purchase Alternative Fuel Buses

Bakersfield, CA - The Golden Empire Transit District (GET) Board of Directors at the February 18, 2020 Board meeting adopted a policy to purchase Alternatively-Fueled Vehicles. This policy will serve as a guide for the implementation of the Zero Emission Bus Plan, moving GET forward in compliance with the California Air Resource Board (CARB) regulation by the purchase and use of vehicles fueled by alternative fuels with the lowest possible emissions.

'A cleaner transit future is well under way at GET,' said Karen King, CEO of GET. The Board approved the purchase of five (5) 40-foot Hydrogen Fueled Cell Buses using Federal funding. The new buses will replace the 2009 buses that are nearing the end of their useful service life as defined by the FTA.

The community will see the benefits of these five new buses added to our fleet. Unlike buses that run on fossil fuels, a hydrogen fuel cell electric bus is run by two of the earth's basic components: oxygen and hydrogen. A fuel cell combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, heat and water. Fuel cells are similar to batteries. Both convert the energy produced by a chemical reaction into usable electric power. The fuel cell provides an advantage as it will continue to produce electricity as long as fuel (hydrogen) and oxygen are supplied.

When a hydrogen fuel-cell electric bus operates, it produces clean byproducts, water and heat. GET recognizes that by using only vehicles that are fueled by alternative fuels with the lowest possible emissions, the continued well-being of the community's citizens may be achieved through better air quality.

GET was formed in July 1973 and is the primary public transportation provider for the Bakersfield Urbanized Area. It is the largest public transit system within a 110-mile radius. The District's legal boundary includes Bakersfield city limits as well as adjacent unincorporated areas. GET has a fleet of 88 compressed natural gas buses equipped with wheelchair lifts and bike racks. GET serves 16 routes, operating 7 days a week and transporting more than 6 million passengers each year with its fixed-route buses. In addition, GET operates 25 compressed natural gas GET-A-Lift buses and 7 microtransit RYDE shuttles. For more information, visit www.getbus.org or call 869.2GET (2438).

Disclaimer

Golden Empire Transit District published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 02:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01pIKEA tests selling through third party for the first time, on Tmall in China
RE
10:59pStorms and coronavirus kept shoppers at home in February
RE
10:58pSingapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading
RE
10:54pJapan to unveil package vs new virus, not yet considering extra budget
RE
10:54pAutomakers' sales sink in China due to coronavirus epidemic
RE
10:51pCoronavirus wipes out British business confidence bounce - IoD survey
RE
10:43pDollar bounces but risks from oil and virus abound
RE
10:41pChina February producer prices fall back into deflation on virus disruptions
RE
10:39pBoeing says employee tests positive for coronavirus
RE
10:39pGOLDEN EMPIRE TRANSIT DISTRICT : GET Board Approves Policy to Purchase Alternative Fuel Buses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
4MOODY'S CORPORATION : MOODY : Offering Coronavirus Credit and Economic Research Free to the Public
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Qantas asks Airbus for extension to A350-1000 order deadline due to virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group