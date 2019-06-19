Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Golden Empire Transit District : Partners with Cooling Centers in Kern County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Jill Smith
Office: 661.869.6307

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 18, 2019

Golden Empire Transit Partners with Cooling Centers in Kern County

Bakersfield, CA -Golden Empire Transit District (GET), in collaboration with the Kern County Parks Division and the Department of Aging and Adult Services, will be driving customers to open Cooling Centers in Bakersfield when local temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher. The centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road
  • East Niles Senior Center, 6601 E. Niles Street
  • The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street

'For the health, safety, and comfort of our residents, GET is partnering with the Cooling Centers to get customers out of the heat and into a cooler and safer place for the day,' said Karen King, GET's CEO. 'Residents are encouraged to call GET-A-Lift at 869.6363 to schedule a ride when the temperatures are dangerous.' The Cooling Centers Daily Report will be issued by 11:00 a.m. the day before the Centers open. Weekend Cooling Center openings will be released by 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Residents are also encouraged to look for report information on the GET Facebook Page, call our customer service line at 869-2438, or visit https://www.kerncounty.com/pio/coolingcenters.aspx

GET was formed in July 1973 and is the primary public transportation provider for the Bakersfield Urbanized Area. It is the largest public transit system within a 110-mile radius. The District's legal boundary includes Bakersfield city limits as well as adjacent unincorporated areas. GET has a fleet of 90 compressed natural gas buses equipped with wheelchair lifts and bike racks. GET serves 16 routes, operating 7 days a week and transporting more than 6 million passengers each year with its fixed-route buses. In addition, GET operates 21 compressed natural gas GET-A-Lift buses. For more information, visit www.getbus.org or call 869.2GET (2438).

Disclaimer

Golden Empire Transit District published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 22:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:14pUK employers stick to 2.5% pay deals - XpertHR
RE
07:09pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio, Colleagues Urge President Trump to Impose Additional Sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran
PU
07:07pBank of England to plough lone furrow with rate hike message
RE
06:24pGOLDEN EMPIRE TRANSIT DISTRICT : Partners with Cooling Centers in Kern County
PU
06:14pEXPLAINER : What changed for the Fed in seven weeks? Trade risks top the list
RE
06:14pSEAN PATRICK MALONEY : Maloney Encourages Hudson Valley Farmers to Enroll in New Program Protecting New York Dairy Industry
PU
06:09pU.S. bond market's inflation gauges rise as Fed hints at rate cuts
RE
05:59pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Statement After Mexico Approves the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement
PU
05:46pTreasury Yields Fall After Fed Decision -- Update
DJ
05:44pSHELDON WHITEHOUSE : Whitehouse Statement on Clean Power Plan Replacement Rule
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : SMALL SPACECRAFT, BIG UNIVERSE: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About