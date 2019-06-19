Golden Empire Transit District : Partners with Cooling Centers in Kern County

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jill Smith

Office: 661.869.6307

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2019

Golden Empire Transit Partners with Cooling Centers in Kern County

Bakersfield, CA -Golden Empire Transit District (GET), in collaboration with the Kern County Parks Division and the Department of Aging and Adult Services, will be driving customers to open Cooling Centers in Bakersfield when local temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher. The centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following locations:

East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

East Niles Senior Center, 6601 E. Niles Street

The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street

'For the health, safety, and comfort of our residents, GET is partnering with the Cooling Centers to get customers out of the heat and into a cooler and safer place for the day,' said Karen King, GET's CEO. 'Residents are encouraged to call GET-A-Lift at 869.6363 to schedule a ride when the temperatures are dangerous.' The Cooling Centers Daily Report will be issued by 11:00 a.m. the day before the Centers open. Weekend Cooling Center openings will be released by 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Residents are also encouraged to look for report information on the GET Facebook Page, call our customer service line at 869-2438, or visit https://www.kerncounty.com/pio/coolingcenters.aspx

GET was formed in July 1973 and is the primary public transportation provider for the Bakersfield Urbanized Area. It is the largest public transit system within a 110-mile radius. The District's legal boundary includes Bakersfield city limits as well as adjacent unincorporated areas. GET has a fleet of 90 compressed natural gas buses equipped with wheelchair lifts and bike racks. GET serves 16 routes, operating 7 days a week and transporting more than 6 million passengers each year with its fixed-route buses. In addition, GET operates 21 compressed natural gas GET-A-Lift buses. For more information, visit www.getbus.org or call 869.2GET (2438).