Golden Energy Offshore Service : Contract extension for Energy Swan

06/10/2020 | 04:28am EDT

A contract extension has been secured with Wintershall Dea Norge AS. The contract is in direct continuation of the charter contract from 2013. The large PSV Energy Swan was in 2013 chartered for a firm period of 4 years + optional (total of 4 years options). Wintershall Dea Norge AS and GEOS agreed after expiration of the firm period several extensions, latest with firm period to 31 July 2020. The parties have now agreed that the vessel will remain firm on charter in direct continuation present firm period for addition 4 months till 30 November 2020. The charter rate reflects the market conditions. The parties have further agreed that Charterers continue having options available to charter the vessel as per the original charter (till 30 November 2021).

Disclaimer

Golden Energy Offshore Service AS published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 08:27:05 UTC
