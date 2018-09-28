Log in
Golden Entertainment : Vegas Golden Knights Announce Official Partnership With Golden Entertainment

0
09/28/2018 | 04:17am CEST

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT VEGAS

(September 28, 2018) - Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is now an 'Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights' through a multi-year agreement that will begin with the 2018/2019 season.
'All of us at Golden Entertainment, from Stratosphere on the Strip to PT's Taverns throughout Nevada, are huge fans of the Golden Knights and appreciate what the team has meant to our city,' said Steve Arcana, chief operating officer of Golden Entertainment, Inc. 'We look forward to hosting official watch parties and doing all we can to support Knights' fans and the team. Go Knights go!'

Disclaimer

Golden Entertainment Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 02:16:07 UTC
