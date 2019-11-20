Log in
Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation Dis : Nov. 28 & 29, GGT & GGF Service Levels for Thanksgiving Day & Friday After. Click for Details...

11/20/2019 | 12:20pm EST

Updated October 31, 2019

Thanksgiving & Day After Thanksgiving Service for Golden Gate Transit & Golden Gate Ferry

November 28 & 29, 2019

Golden Gate
Transit BUS

Golden Gate
FERRY

Customer Service Center

SMART
Train

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, Nov. 28

NO SERVICE

CLOSED

Friday after Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 29

Commute Routes:NO SERVICE

Ferry Shuttle Route 25:
NO SERVICE

Ferry Shuttle Route 31: Holiday Service

Regional & Local Marin Routes: Sunday / Holiday Service

Larkspur Ferry: Reduced Service

Sausalito Ferry:Reduced Service

Tiburon Ferry:NO SERVICE- use Blue & Gold to/from Pier 41

OPEN
7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Holiday Service

Ferry Shuttle Route 31:Holiday Service

NOTES:

  • Commute routes includes Routes 2, 4, 4C, 8, 18, 24, 24C, 24X, 27, 38, 40X, 44, 54, 54C, 56, 58, 72, 72X, 74, 76, and 92.
  • Ferry shuttles include Routes 25 and 31.
  • Regional routes includes Routes 30, 40, 70, 101, and 101X.
  • Marin Local routes operated by GGT includes Routes 17, 23, 23X, 29, 35, 36, and 71.

Golden Gate LARKSPUR Ferry
REDUCED SERVICE

Day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29, 2019

Depart

Larkspur

Arrive

San Francisco

Depart

San Francisco

Arrive

Larkspur

8:30 am

9:30 am

--

--

9:30

10:30

--

--

10:30

11:00

11:15 am

11:45 am

11:40

12:30 pm

12:40 pm

1:30 pm

12:30 pm

1:15

2:25

2:55

1:40

2:30

--

--

3:00

3:30

--

--

--

--

3:45

4:35

4:45

5:15

--

--

--

--

5:30

6:15

--

--

6:25

7:15

--

--

7:25

8:10

On Friday, Nov. 29, Route 25 will NOT operate and Route 31 will operate HOLIDAY service. Also, Larkspur parking fees are in effect. Visit our Larkspur Ferry Parking page for more info.

Golden Gate SAUSALITO Ferry
REDUCED SERVICE

Day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29, 2019

Depart

Sausalito

Arrive

SF

Depart

SF

Arrive

Sausalito

--

--

10:40

11:10

11:20

11:50

12:00 pm

12:30 pm

12:45 pm

1:15 pm

1:25

1:55

2:10

2:40

2:50

3:20

3:50

4:20

4:40

5:10

--

--

6:00

6:30

5:35

6:05

--

--

6:45

7:15

--

--

For complete bus and ferry schedules and trip planning assistance, call toll-free 511 (say 'Golden Gate Transit,' then 'operator')/TDD 711.

The Customer Service Center is CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day and OPEN the Day after Thanksgiving from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The CSC is located on Platform D at the San Rafael Transit Center (3rd & Hetherton).

Disclaimer

Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 17:19:03 UTC
