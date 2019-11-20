Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation Dis : Nov. 28 & 29, GGT & GGF Service Levels for Thanksgiving Day & Friday After. Click for Details...

Updated October 31, 2019

Thanksgiving & Day After Thanksgiving Service for Golden Gate Transit & Golden Gate Ferry

November 28 & 29, 2019

Golden Gate

Transit BUS Golden Gate

FERRY Customer Service Center SMART

Train Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 28 NO SERVICE CLOSED Friday after Thanksgiving Friday, Nov. 29 Commute Routes:NO SERVICE Ferry Shuttle Route 25:

NO SERVICE Ferry Shuttle Route 31: Holiday Service Regional & Local Marin Routes: Sunday / Holiday Service Larkspur Ferry: Reduced Service Sausalito Ferry:Reduced Service Tiburon Ferry:NO SERVICE- use Blue & Gold to/from Pier 41 OPEN

7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Holiday Service Ferry Shuttle Route 31:Holiday Service NOTES: Commute routes includes Routes 2, 4, 4C, 8, 18, 24, 24C, 24X, 27, 38, 40X, 44, 54, 54C, 56, 58, 72, 72X, 74, 76, and 92.

includes Routes 2, 4, 4C, 8, 18, 24, 24C, 24X, 27, 38, 40X, 44, 54, 54C, 56, 58, 72, 72X, 74, 76, and 92. Ferry shuttles include Routes 25 and 31.

include Routes 25 and 31. Regional routes includes Routes 30, 40, 70, 101, and 101X.

includes Routes 30, 40, 70, 101, and 101X. Marin Local routes operated by GGT includes Routes 17, 23, 23X, 29, 35, 36, and 71.

Golden Gate LARKSPUR Ferry

REDUCED SERVICE Day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29, 2019 Depart Larkspur Arrive San Francisco Depart San Francisco Arrive Larkspur 8:30 am 9:30 am -- -- 9:30 10:30 -- -- 10:30 11:00 11:15 am 11:45 am 11:40 12:30 pm 12:40 pm 1:30 pm 12:30 pm 1:15 2:25 2:55 1:40 2:30 -- -- 3:00 3:30 -- -- -- -- 3:45 4:35 4:45 5:15 -- -- -- -- 5:30 6:15 -- -- 6:25 7:15 -- -- 7:25 8:10 On Friday, Nov. 29, Route 25 will NOT operate and Route 31 will operate HOLIDAY service. Also, Larkspur parking fees are in effect. Visit our Larkspur Ferry Parking page for more info. Golden Gate SAUSALITO Ferry

REDUCED SERVICE Day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29, 2019 Depart Sausalito Arrive SF Depart SF Arrive Sausalito -- -- 10:40 11:10 11:20 11:50 12:00 pm 12:30 pm 12:45 pm 1:15 pm 1:25 1:55 2:10 2:40 2:50 3:20 3:50 4:20 4:40 5:10 -- -- 6:00 6:30 5:35 6:05 -- -- 6:45 7:15 -- --

For complete bus and ferry schedules and trip planning assistance, call toll-free 511 (say 'Golden Gate Transit,' then 'operator')/TDD 711.

The Customer Service Center is CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day and OPEN the Day after Thanksgiving from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The CSC is located on Platform D at the San Rafael Transit Center (3rd & Hetherton).