Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation Dis : Nov. 28 & 29, GGT & GGF Service Levels for Thanksgiving Day & Friday After. Click for Details...
11/20/2019 | 12:20pm EST
Updated October 31, 2019
Thanksgiving & Day After Thanksgiving Service for Golden Gate Transit & Golden Gate Ferry
November 28 & 29, 2019
Golden Gate
Transit BUS
Golden Gate
FERRY
Customer Service Center
SMART
Train
Thanksgiving Day
Thursday, Nov. 28
NO SERVICE
CLOSED
Friday after Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 29
Commute Routes:NO SERVICE
Ferry Shuttle Route 25:
NO SERVICE
Ferry Shuttle Route 31: Holiday Service
Regional & Local Marin Routes: Sunday / Holiday Service
Larkspur Ferry: Reduced Service
Sausalito Ferry:Reduced Service
Tiburon Ferry:NO SERVICE- use Blue & Gold to/from Pier 41
OPEN
7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Holiday Service
Ferry Shuttle Route 31:Holiday Service
NOTES:
Commute routes includes Routes 2, 4, 4C, 8, 18, 24, 24C, 24X, 27, 38, 40X, 44, 54, 54C, 56, 58, 72, 72X, 74, 76, and 92.
Ferry shuttles include Routes 25 and 31.
Regional routes includes Routes 30, 40, 70, 101, and 101X.
Marin Local routes operated by GGT includes Routes 17, 23, 23X, 29, 35, 36, and 71.
Golden Gate LARKSPUR Ferry
REDUCED SERVICE
Day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29, 2019
Depart
Larkspur
Arrive
San Francisco
Depart
San Francisco
Arrive
Larkspur
8:30 am
9:30 am
--
--
9:30
10:30
--
--
10:30
11:00
11:15 am
|
11:45 am
11:40
12:30 pm
12:40 pm
1:30 pm
12:30 pm
1:15
2:25
2:55
1:40
2:30
--
--
3:00
3:30
--
--
--
--
3:45
4:35
4:45
5:15
--
--
--
--
5:30
6:15
--
--
6:25
7:15
--
--
7:25
8:10
On Friday, Nov. 29, Route 25 will NOT operate and Route 31 will operate HOLIDAY
service. Also, Larkspur parking fees are in effect. Visit our Larkspur Ferry Parking
page for more info.
Golden Gate SAUSALITO Ferry
REDUCED SERVICE
Day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29, 2019
Depart
Sausalito
Arrive
SF
Depart
SF
Arrive
Sausalito
--
--
10:40
|
11:10
11:20
|
11:50
12:00 pm
|
12:30 pm
12:45 pm
|
1:15 pm
1:25
|
1:55
2:10
|
2:40
2:50
|
3:20
3:50
|
4:20
4:40
|
5:10
--
|
--
6:00
|
6:30
5:35
|
6:05
--
|
--
6:45
|
7:15
--
--
For complete bus and ferry schedules and trip planning assistance, call toll-free 511 (say 'Golden Gate Transit,' then 'operator')/TDD 711.
The Customer Service Center is CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day and OPEN the Day after Thanksgiving from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The CSC is located on Platform D at the San Rafael Transit Center (3rd & Hetherton).
