Golden Gate Global Announces Completion of Its 11th EB-5 Fund: The Emerald of Seattle

Golden Gate Global announced today that it has completed fundraising for its 11th EB-5 Fund, a $30 million raise designated for the Emerald in Seattle, Washington. The Emerald, a 265-unit, 40-story luxury residential tower is adjacent to the historic Pike Place Market, has unparalleled views of the waterfront, and brings a new level of high-rise urban living to downtown Seattle with striking architectural design.

The Emerald project is developed by a joint venture composed of Daniels Real Estate, Create World America, and Hong Kong Zhongji Holdings Group. Daniels Real Estate was named "2019 Best Developer of the Year" by Seattle Business Magazine and is known for the quality and success of its development projects.

“As the recipient of IIUSA’s 2019 Regional Center of the Year award, Golden Gate Global is committed to maintaining the highest standard in fund management and quality in investor services. We are pleased with the milestone of closing our 11th EB-5 fund and excited about the impact our EB-5 projects continue to bring to local economies and communities,” said Steven Kay, Founder and Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global.

About Golden Gate Global

Golden Gate Global is a leading EB-5 immigrant investor regional center approved by the USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) to facilitate investments in high-economic-impact projects in the U.S. Since 2011, Golden Gate Global has raised $640 million in EB-5 funds from 1,280 immigrant investors across 30 countries. The funds are expected to generate over 22,000 American jobs. GGG’s highly experienced team is dedicated to helping investor families achieve U.S. permanent residencies by investing in high-quality real estate projects that promote economic growth. www.3Gfund.com

