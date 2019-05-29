Golden Gate Global : Investors Receive I-829 Approvals

Golden Gate Global (GGG) would like to congratulate the several San Francisco Shipyard EB-5 investors who received I-829 approvals in May 2019. GGG’s Shipyard EB-5 Fund financed a portion of San Francisco’s largest-ever development project in partnership with Lennar Corporation.

The I-829 petition is the final step of the EB-5 visa process for immigrant investors to become lawful permanent residents of the United States, and once approved, the investor’s conditional residency restriction is removed so that the investor, their spouse and their unmarried children under the age of 21 can live in the United States permanently.

Golden Gate Global, which was formed in 2011 and has 11 EB-5 funds invested in projects on the West Coast, enthusiastically welcomed the news and positive impact the approvals will have on its clients’ lives. “We constantly strive to achieve the best outcome for all of our investors,” said the firm’s Founder and Co-CEO, Steven Kay, “and we are thrilled that permanent residency is now a reality for these families as a result of their commitment to the EB-5 Program, the creation of American jobs, and the pursuit of the American Dream.”

About Golden Gate Global

Golden Gate Global is a leading EB-5 immigrant investment regional center based in San Francisco and licensed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to facilitate EB-5 immigrant investment into high-economic-impact projects in multiple regions in the United States. The company was founded upon its distinguished executive leadership, successful project partners with demonstrated track records, and noteworthy projects with exceptional economic opportunity and return. www.3gfund.com

