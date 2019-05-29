Golden Gate Global : Investors Receive I-829 Approvals

Golden Gate Global (GGG) would like to congratulate the several San
Francisco Shipyard EB-5 investors who received I-829 approvals in May
2019. GGG’s Shipyard EB-5 Fund financed a portion of San Francisco’s
largest-ever development project in partnership with Lennar Corporation.
The I-829 petition is the final step of the EB-5 visa process for
immigrant investors to become lawful permanent residents of the United
States, and once approved, the investor’s conditional residency
restriction is removed so that the investor, their spouse and their
unmarried children under the age of 21 can live in the United States
permanently.
Golden Gate Global, which was formed in 2011 and has 11 EB-5 funds
invested in projects on the West Coast, enthusiastically welcomed the
news and positive impact the approvals will have on its clients’ lives.
“We constantly strive to achieve the best outcome for all of our
investors,” said the firm’s Founder and Co-CEO, Steven Kay, “and we are
thrilled that permanent residency is now a reality for these families as
a result of their commitment to the EB-5 Program, the creation of
American jobs, and the pursuit of the American Dream.”
