Golden Gate Global : Receives I-829 Award from IIUSA

Golden Gate Global, 2019 EB-5 Regional Center of the Year, announced today that it received an I-829 Approval Award from Invest In The USA (IIUSA), a not-for-profit EB-5 industry trade association. This award celebrates Golden Gate Global’s accomplishment in receiving I-829 approvals for its investors.

“We are proud to be acknowledged for obtaining permanent residence statuses for our investors, the American jobs our development projects have created, and the communities our projects have revitalized,” said Steven Kay, Founder and Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global. Since 2011, Golden Gate Global has raised over $600 million in EB-5 funds from immigrant investors through landmark projects such as the San Francisco Shipyard (12,000 units), NBA’s Sacramento Kings Golden 1 Center, Brooklyn Basin (3,000 units), and the Emerald of Seattle (40 story residential high-rise). These projects, together, will create an estimated 22,000 jobs, develop thousands of housing units, and establish sustainable communities.

Golden Gate Global recently launched its 12th EB-5 fund, a project on the San Francisco waterfront. This $142 million project consists of a LEED-certified 192-room AC Marriott Hotel and a glass-walled gazebo that will house the beloved Teatro ZinZanni and provide high scale dinner entertainment on the waterfront.

About Golden Gate Global

Golden Gate Global is a leading EB-5 immigrant investment regional center based in San Francisco and licensed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to facilitate EB-5 immigrant investment into high-economic-impact projects in multiple regions in the United States. Since inception, Golden Gate Global has raised over $600 million in EB-5 funds from immigrant investors across 30 countries and created over 22,000 American jobs. www.3gfund.com

