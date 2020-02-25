Golden Growers Cooperative : Brian Jennings American Coalition for Ethanol CEO to Headline March 26th Annual Meeting

Golden Growers is pleased to announce Brian Jennings as our annual meeting guest speaker.

Mr. Jennings has served as the top executive for the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) since 2004. Prior to serving in this position, he served as a U.S. Senate Agricultural Policy advisor and for a South Dakota farmers organization.

ACE promotes and defends the ethanol industry by representing over 120 organizations in 19 states.

Jennings will inform GGC members about status of the Ethanol Industry at a time when the future of the Renewable Fuels Standard has become one of the hottest topics for agriculture.

The annual meeting will be held on Thursday, March 26th at the DoubleTree Conference Center 825 E Beaton Dr, West Fargo, ND.

This year, Golden Growers will celebrate its 25th year since members first elected a Board of Directors.

The schedule is as follows:

8:00 am - Registration Opens

9:00 am - Morning Short Courses

Research: 60″ Corn Rows, Surprising Results - Kelly Cooper, Agronomist NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research

- Kelly Cooper, Agronomist NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research The Natural Gas Capture and Distribution Challenge - Justin Kringstad, ND Pipeline Authority

- Justin Kringstad, ND Pipeline Authority Corn Market Outlook for the 2020 Crop Year - Pat Pithey, Cargill Corn Merchandising

10:00 am - Golden Growers Annual Meeting

Election of Directors

Review of Financial Statements

Reports by the Chairman and Executive Vice President

11:00 am Guest Speaker, Brian Jennings CEO of American Coalition for Ethanol

11:45 am - Lunch followed by Your Questions