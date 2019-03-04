Log in
Golden Growers Cooperative : Cargill's Sustainability Director Featured at GGC Annual Meeting

03/04/2019

Golden Growers is pleased to announce Ryan Sirolli as our annual meeting guest speaker. Ryan is the Global Row Crop Sustainability Director for Cargill. He is responsible for leading strategy development and implementation of row crop sustainability programs and initiatives across Cargill's enterprises.

'As the food and bio-industrial industries evolve, it is important to understand the opportunities and implications for growers. Understanding the role of sustainability and how ag can be a major part the solution to the changing food and bio-industrial landscape can lead to win-win-win opportunities.' - Ryan Siroli.

Disclaimer

Golden Growers Cooperative published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:24:02 UTC
