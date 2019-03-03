Log in
Golden Growers Cooperative : Five District Directors to be Elected at March 29th Annual Meeting

0
03/03/2019 | 05:24am EST

At our Annual Meeting, Members have the opportunity to re-elect or elect Directors to serve on the GGC Board of Directors. Current directors up for re-election are: David Benedict, Sabin, MN (EC District); Matthew Hasbargen, Breckenridge, MN (NE District); Nicolas Pyle, Casselton, ND (NW District); Byron Koehl, Hancock, MN (SE District); and Brett Johnson, Mooreton, ND (SW District).

Any member in good standing is eligible to be nominated for the Board in the district where their membership is registered. If you are interested in serving on the Board and want to be listed on the ballot for your District, you must file a petition with signatures of at least 10 members from your District no later than five days in advance of the annual meeting. Candidates may be nominated from the floor, but their names will not appear on the ballot. For more information, visit www.goldengrowers.com or contact Scott Stofferahn, 701-281-0468 or scotts@goldengrowers.com.

Disclaimer

Golden Growers Cooperative published this content on 03 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 10:23:09 UTC
