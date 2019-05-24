APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that, Mr. Feng Wen ("Mr. Feng") has been appointed as the chairman of the Board; Mr. Leong Kim Chuan ("Mr. Leong") has been appointed as an executive Director and the Chief Executive; and Mr. Poon Tsz Hang ("Mr. Poon") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman and a member of the Audit Committee and a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. All of the appointments took place with effect from 24 May 2019.

Details (including biography) of Mr. Leong

Mr. Leong, aged 49, graduated from Tunku Abdul Rahman University College in 1994. He joined the Group in 2006. During August 2007 to November 2014, Mr. Leong also served as chief financial controller of the largest Chinese medicine retail chain in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and a leading consumer products retail chain listed on the NASDAQ. He is a director of GM Hospital Management (China) Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Seragaki Okinawa Joint Venture Limited, a joint venture of the Company. Mr. Leong was appointed as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Company in 2015, and is responsible for the Group's finances and corporate projects. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Leong worked with a number of leading international accounting firms.

Mr. Leong is a member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Mr. Leong did not hold any directorship in any company, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years immediately preceding the date of this announcement.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Leong does not have, and is not deemed to have any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associate corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571)).

Save as abovementioned, Mr. Leong does not hold any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group.

Mr. Leong does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company.