Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Golden Meditech : ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF TRAINING REQUIREMENTS FOR DIRECTORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 05:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDEN MEDITECH HOLDINGS LIMITED ږ ሊ ᔼ ᐕ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00801)

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF TRAINING REQUIREMENTS FOR DIRECTORS

Reference is made to the press release published by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 18 December 2018 (the "Press Release") in relation to, among others, the censure of Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (the "Company") for breaching Rules 2.13, 14.34, 14.36, 14.38A, 14.40, 14.41, 14.48, 14.49, 14.51 and 14.74 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and the announcement of the Company dated 18

February 2019 in relation to the appointment of compliance adviser of the Company as directed by Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange in the Press Release.

Pursuant to the directions of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange (as varied by the Review Committee of the Stock Exchange), each of the following directors of the Company (the "Directors") shall attend their corresponding hours of training, as listed out below, on Listing Rules compliance and director's duties, including 4 hours of training on notifiable and connected transactions, to be provided by institutions such as the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, or other course providers approved by the Listing Department of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Department"):

Name of Directors

Hours

Mr. Kam Yuen and Mr. Kong Kam Yu

24 hours

Ms. Zheng Ting, Professor Gu Qiao and Professor Cao Gang

12 hours

-1-

The abovementioned training is to be completed within 90 days from the publication of the Press Release and the relevant Directors are to provide the Listing Department with the training provider's written certification of full compliance within two weeks after training completion.

In accordance with the above directions, the relevant Directors have completed their training and the relevant written certificate has been submitted to the Listing Department as at the date of this announcement.

Accordingly, the Company confirms that the directions given in (1) to (3) in the Press Release in relation to the appointment of compliance adviser and the training requirements have been fully complied with.

By order of the board of directors Golden Meditech Holdings Limited

KAM Yuen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises 8 directors. The executive directors are Mr. Kam Yuen (Chairman), Mr. Kong Kam Yu and Mr. Feng Wen; the non-executive director is Ms. Zheng Ting; and the independent non-executive directors are Prof. Cao Gang, Prof. Gu Qiao, Mr. Gao Yue and Mr. Daniel Foa.

-2-

Disclaimer

Golden Meditech Holding Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 09:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aCaverion Corporation considers issuance of new notes and announces voluntary tender offer for its hybrid notes
AQ
05:31aEuropean CEO names Interxion's David Ruberg as Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry
GL
05:31aCanada Jetlines Provides Update on Aircraft Maintenance and Operations
GL
05:30aPPDAI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:30aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:29aDAOHE GLOBAL : Announcement - DATE OF BOARD MEETING
PU
05:29aEXXARO RESOURCES : 2018 Annunal Financial Results
PU
05:29aDELFI : Change - Announcement Of Retirement Of Director - Operations, Projects And Engineering
PU
05:29aKONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR – Engineering Co. For Plant Installation & Commissioning completes the works at the Lovran substation
PU
05:29aSHARPSPRING : Lead Optimize Earns Silver Certification with SharpSpring Marketing Automation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : MIKE RAMPS UP WAR ON DEBENHAMS

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.