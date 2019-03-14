Golden Meditech : ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF TRAINING REQUIREMENTS FOR DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDEN MEDITECH HOLDINGS LIMITED ږ ሊ ᔼ ᐕ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00801)

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF TRAINING REQUIREMENTS FOR DIRECTORS

Reference is made to the press release published by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 18 December 2018 (the "Press Release") in relation to, among others, the censure of Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (the "Company") for breaching Rules 2.13, 14.34, 14.36, 14.38A, 14.40, 14.41, 14.48, 14.49, 14.51 and 14.74 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and the announcement of the Company dated 18

February 2019 in relation to the appointment of compliance adviser of the Company as directed by Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange in the Press Release.

Pursuant to the directions of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange (as varied by the Review Committee of the Stock Exchange), each of the following directors of the Company (the "Directors") shall attend their corresponding hours of training, as listed out below, on Listing Rules compliance and director's duties, including 4 hours of training on notifiable and connected transactions, to be provided by institutions such as the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, or other course providers approved by the Listing Department of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Department"):

Name of Directors Hours Mr. Kam Yuen and Mr. Kong Kam Yu 24 hours Ms. Zheng Ting, Professor Gu Qiao and Professor Cao Gang 12 hours -1-

The abovementioned training is to be completed within 90 days from the publication of the Press Release and the relevant Directors are to provide the Listing Department with the training provider's written certification of full compliance within two weeks after training completion.

In accordance with the above directions, the relevant Directors have completed their training and the relevant written certificate has been submitted to the Listing Department as at the date of this announcement.

Accordingly, the Company confirms that the directions given in (1) to (3) in the Press Release in relation to the appointment of compliance adviser and the training requirements have been fully complied with.

By order of the board of directors Golden Meditech Holdings Limited

KAM Yuen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises 8 directors. The executive directors are Mr. Kam Yuen (Chairman), Mr. Kong Kam Yu and Mr. Feng Wen; the non-executive director is Ms. Zheng Ting; and the independent non-executive directors are Prof. Cao Gang, Prof. Gu Qiao, Mr. Gao Yue and Mr. Daniel Foa.

-2-