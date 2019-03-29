|
Golden Meditech : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT (1) FORMATION OF THE JV COMPANY AND (2) INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING
03/29/2019 | 08:52am EDT
GOLDEN MEDITECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
金 衛 醫 療 集 團 有 限 公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00801)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
(1)FORMATION OF THE JV COMPANY AND
(2)INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING
This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.
FORMATION OF THE JV COMPANY
On 12 February 2019 (after trading hours), GMI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Magnum Opus jointly formed the JV Company. Each of GMI and Magnum Opus subscribed for 500 shares of the JV Company at a subscription amount of HK$500 by cash.
INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING
The Company proposes to carry out the Internal Restructuring involving the following steps:
Step 1: Assignment of the benefits and rights attached to the ASA Shareholders Loan from GM K.K. to GMI
On 29 March 2019 (after trading hours), GMI and GM K.K. entered into the Deed of Loan Assignment, pursuant to which, GM K.K. agreed to assign all of the benefits and rights in its share of the ASA Shareholders Loan to GMI.
Step 2: Acquisition of GMO by the JV Company
On 29 March 2019 (after trading hours), the JV Company and ASA entered into the GMO SPA, pursuant to which, the JV Company agreed to acquire from ASA, and ASA agreed to sell to the JV Company the entire equity interest in GMO (including all investment interests in GMO under the TK Agreement) in consideration of the JV Company assuming all the obligations of the ASA
Shareholders Loan owed by ASA and procuring a release and discharge by GMI and Magnum Opus, respectively, of ASA from the ASA Shareholders Loan.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Formation of the JV Company
As all of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the formation of the JV Company are under 5%, the formation of the JV Company does not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Kam is (i) an executive Director and chairman of the Board; and (ii) a controlling shareholder of the Company beneficially interested and/or deemed to be interested in approximately 72.57% of the total issued share capital of the Company and is therefore a connected person of the Company. Further, as Magnum Opus is wholly-owned by Mr. Kam, Magnum Opus is an associate of Mr. Kam and is, therefore, a connected person of the Company.
Accordingly, the formation of the JV Company constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As all of the applicable percentage ratios are less than 0.1%, the formation of the JV Company falls within the de minimis threshold under Rule 14A.76(1)(a) of the Listing Rules and is fully exempt under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Internal Restructuring
Given that both GM K.K. and GMI are indirect and direct wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, Step 1 of the Internal Restructuring does not constitute a transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Moreover, as both ASA and the JV Company are commonly held entities of the Company where the Group and Magnum Opus respectively held 50% equity interest in each of ASA and the JV Company, Step 2 of the Internal Restructuring does not constitute a transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Upon completion of the formation of the JV Company and the Internal Restructuring, the effective interest held by the Group in ASA and GMO as well as the ASA Shareholders Loan will remain the same.
This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 August 2018 in respect of the provision of the ASA Shareholders Loan by GM K.K. and Magnum Opus to ASA.
For the purpose of tax planning and minimising the Group's tax burden in Japan, the Company proposes to carry out a group restructuring involving (i) the formation of the JV Company; and (ii) the Internal Restructuring as summarised below.
FORMATION OF THE JV COMPANY
On 12 February 2019 (after trading hours), GMI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Magnum Opus jointly formed the JV Company. Each of GMI and Magnum Opus subscribed for 500 shares of the JV Company at a subscription amount of HK$500 by cash.
Capital Structure of the JV Company
Each of GMI and Magnum Opus subscribed for the share capital of the JV Company as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
Amount
|
in the JV
|
|
subscribed
|
Company
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
GMI
|
500
|
|
50%
|
Magnum Opus
|
|
500
|
|
|
50%
|
Total
|
1,000
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
The JV Company will be accounted for as an investment in joint venture of the Company.
Purpose of the JV Company
For the purpose of tax planning and as part of the Internal Restructuring, the JV Company will replace ASA as the sole shareholder of GMO. The JV Company will also take over the role of TK Investor (i.e. ASA) under the TK Agreement entered into between GMO and ASA. Pursuant to the TK agreement, the TK Investor provides funds to the TK Operator (i.e. GMO) in exchange for the TK Operator's obligation to distribute a share of the profits arising from the TK Operator's business. As at the date of this announcement, the aforesaid funds had been provided by ASA to GMO.
Management of the JV Company
The board of directors of the JV Company comprises two directors who were nominated as to one each by GMI and Magnum Opus. The quorum of board meeting of the JV Company is two and board resolutions are to be passed by majority vote of the directors. There is no casting or second vote for any director. Each share of the JV Company carries one vote and there is no casting or second vote for any shareholder.
INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING
The Company proposes to carry out the internal restructuring (the "Internal Restructuring") involving the following steps:
Step 1: Assignment of the benefits and rights attached to the ASA Shareholders Loan from GM K.K. to GMI
On 29 March 2019 (after trading hours), GMI and GM K.K. entered into the Deed of Loan Assignment, pursuant to which, GM K.K. agreed to assign all of the benefits and rights in its share of the ASA Shareholders Loan to GMI.
Step 2: Acquisition of GMO by the JV Company
On 29 March 2019 (after trading hours), the JV Company and ASA entered into the GMO SPA, pursuant to which, the JV Company agreed to acquire from ASA, and ASA agreed to sell to the JV Company the entire equity interest in GMO (including all investment interests in GMO under the TK Agreement) in consideration of the JV Company assuming all the obligations of the ASA Shareholders Loan owed by ASA and procuring a release and discharge by GMI and Magnum Opus, respectively, of ASA from the ASA Shareholders Loan.
INVESTMENT HOLDING STRUCTURE BEFORE AND AFTER FORMATION OF THE JV COMPANY AND INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING
Set out below is the structure of the Group's investment in GMO (i) as at the date of this announcement and (ii) after completion of the formation of the JV Company and Internal Restructuring:
(i) As at the date of this announcement:
(ii)Upon completion of the formation of the JV Company and the Internal Restructuring:
Upon completion of the formation of the JV Company and the Internal Restructuring, the effective interest held by the Group in ASA and GMO as well as the ASA Shareholders Loan will remain the same. Save for the change in lender from GM K.K. to GMI and the borrower from ASA to the JV Company, the terms of the ASA Shareholders Loan Agreement will remain unchanged and in full force.
REASONS FOR THE FORMATION OF THE JV COMPANY AND THE INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING
ASA, GM K.K. and GMO are companies incorporated in Japan with limited liability. For the purpose of tax planning and minimising the Group's tax burden in Japan, the Company proposes to carry out a group restructuring involving (i) the formation of the JV Company; and (ii) the Internal Restructuring in relation to the investment made by the Group in Japan, including the provision of the ASA Shareholders Loan. Upon completion of the formation of the JV Company and the Internal Restructuring, the effective interest held by the Group in ASA and GMO as well as the ASA Shareholders Loan will remain the same. Additionally, save for the change in lender from GM K.K. to GMI (both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company) as contemplated under the Deed of Loan Assignment and the substitution of ASA by the JV Company as the borrower as contemplated under the GMO SPA, the terms of the ASA Shareholders Loan Agreement will remain unchanged and in full force.
As such, the Directors consider that the formation of the JV Company and the Internal Restructuring are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
