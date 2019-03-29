Golden Meditech : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT (1) FORMATION OF THE JV COMPANY AND (2) INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDEN MEDITECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

金 衛 醫 療 集 團 有 限 公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00801)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

(1)FORMATION OF THE JV COMPANY AND

(2)INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING

This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.

FORMATION OF THE JV COMPANY

On 12 February 2019 (after trading hours), GMI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Magnum Opus jointly formed the JV Company. Each of GMI and Magnum Opus subscribed for 500 shares of the JV Company at a subscription amount of HK$500 by cash.

INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING

The Company proposes to carry out the Internal Restructuring involving the following steps:

Step 1: Assignment of the benefits and rights attached to the ASA Shareholders Loan from GM K.K. to GMI

On 29 March 2019 (after trading hours), GMI and GM K.K. entered into the Deed of Loan Assignment, pursuant to which, GM K.K. agreed to assign all of the benefits and rights in its share of the ASA Shareholders Loan to GMI.

Step 2: Acquisition of GMO by the JV Company

On 29 March 2019 (after trading hours), the JV Company and ASA entered into the GMO SPA, pursuant to which, the JV Company agreed to acquire from ASA, and ASA agreed to sell to the JV Company the entire equity interest in GMO (including all investment interests in GMO under the TK Agreement) in consideration of the JV Company assuming all the obligations of the ASA