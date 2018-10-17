Log in
Golden Minerals Announces SEDAR Filing of PEA for El Quevar Silver Project

10/17/2018 | 12:51pm CEST

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and accompanying Technical Report for its El Quevar silver project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The report, entitled “El Quevar Project, Salta, Argentina, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment” is dated September 4, 2018 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by the independent firm of Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services, Inc.

The report supports the disclosures made by the Company in its September 5, 2018 news release entitled “Golden Minerals Reports Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for El Quevar Silver Project”.

The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (http://goldenminerals.com/elquevar_drill.php).

Qualified Persons

The Report was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101.

  • Mr. Gordon Seibel, RM SME, a Principal Geologist with Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc.
  • Mr. John E. Thompson, QP MMSA, John E. Thompson LLC
  • Mr. Al Kustermeyer, RM SME, Samuel Engineering
  • Mr. Steven Pozder, P.E., Samuel Engineering

The contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Warren Rehn, QP MMSA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals Company.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its El Quevar silver property in Argentina and in acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico with emphasis on areas near its Velardeña processing plants.

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/ or contact:

Golden Minerals Company
Karen Winkler
Director of Investor Relations
(303) 839-5060
Investor.relations@goldenminerals.com
SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company

Golden-Minerals-Logo_Large.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
