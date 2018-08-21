Golden Plains Business News: August 2018

Log in
0
08/21/2018 | 03:52am CEST

The latest edition of Golden Plains Business News is out now.

In this issue, you will find information about Federal and State Government funding programs that might benefit or impact local businesses, a rundown on the recent business networking lunch at Clyde Park, a natural gas update and information about available assistance for businesses just starting out. We have also profiled Bannockburn real estate agents, Stockdale & Leggo(link is external), and summarised upcoming training and mentoring opportunities available to businesses.

Click the link below to read the latest edition, and click here(link is external) to sign up to receive Golden Plains Business News direct to your email every month (select 'economic development updates').

Read the latest edition(link is external)

Disclaimer

Golden Plains Shire Council published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 01:51:04 UTC
