Golden Plains Shire Council : Bannockburn natural gas information stall at Farmers’ Market

08/15/2018 | 02:15am CEST

Bannockburn residents can now enjoy the benefits of natural gas following the completion of AusNet Service's local gas network project, with thanks to Victorian Government's Energy for the Regions program.

AusNet Services will have a stall at the Golden Plains Farmers' Market on Saturday 1 September. There will be a host of giveaways on the day and one lucky Bannockburn resident will win a gas appliance.

Greg Hannan, head of AusNet Services Gas, said the market stall is a great opportunity to meet the local community and answer their questions.

'Customers are very interested in new lifestyle gas appliances like gas log fires and alfresco kitchens, while natural gas ducted heating and cookers are always popular, so we're getting lots of enquiries,' he said.

There's no doubt that natural gas can make a real difference to people's lives in lots of ways.'

'Everyone is welcome to come down to the stall at the Farmers' Market on Saturday 1 September, where AusNet gas experts will be on hand to answer questions,' said Mr Hannan.

Everyone who connects will go into a draw, and the winner will get a free gas appliance. It's easy to get connected to natural gas in Bannockburn; just choose a gas retailer and request a new connection.

For more information on natural gas in Bannockburn, please contact AusNet Services on 1300 360 795 or email gasnetworkconnections@ausnetservices.com.au.

Disclaimer

Golden Plains Shire Council published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 00:15:03 UTC
